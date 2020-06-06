SEBRING — County Attorney Joy Carmichael will get her annual evaluation early this year. County commissioners decided to fill out those forms in September this year, no later than the end of October, for a couple of reasons having to do with pending elections.
First, it will be the last time for a couple of the commissioners to weigh-in on how well they think the new attorney has done in her first two years in service. Second, it will relieve any new commissioners, among those who will be elected this November, from having to evaluate Carmichael before getting to see her in action for at least a year.
County commissioners have direct control over just two county employees: The county administrator and the county attorney.
Commissioner Ron Handley pointed out that Carmichael’s evaluations in January “were not rave reviews.” Carmichael made a rebuttal, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, commissioners haven’t come back to discuss it, he said.
“I feel like it’s our charge to address it,” Handley said. “Come November, this board is going to have a drastic change of face.”
Handley and Commissioners Jim Brooks and Don Elwell aren’t running for re-election, and Commissioner Greg Harris has two challengers.
Elwell suggested an October evaluation to give the new board a full 13-14 months before they do their next evaluation.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said it was hard for her to evaluate Carmichael in January after just being elected.
Elwell also asked if the evaluations need to be part of a meeting, as they were in January. Traditionally, evaluations are turned in privately and made accessible as public records. He said he didn’t think it’s fair to the employee to have a “back and forth” discussion.
“I tend to approach it as I am evaluated on any given Tuesday,” County Administrator Randy Vosburg said. “I’ve been the recipient of good marks in the past. My perspective, I would rather have mine in the open.”
Elwell said he thinks the office can be more effective and more efficient with another person on board.
Carmichael told commissioners on Tuesday she is still in the process of hiring an assistant county attorney. A second round of interviews has been put on hold since the coronavirus pandemic, and candidates were advised of the hiring pause.
“We told them in May that we might jump back in in June,” Carmichael said.
Tuck said she would like to have the opportunity to speak to the prospective candidates, but Handley reminded her that Carmichael would be the candidate’s direct supervisor.
“We’re still going to use this person, if she’s not here,” Tuck said.
Brooks then said that Florida law limits the board’s employees to the administrator and attorney, which keeps commissioners out of the hiring process and personnel issues.
Vosburg said that while he hires department directors, they have a confirmation process in front of the board, which lets commissioners meet with the individual after the selection is made.
Carmichael said the board could confirm her hire, if they wanted.
Handley pointed out, however, there is the question of whether or not the county can afford to hire an assistant attorney at this time.
“Budgets are going the wrong direction,” Handley said, based on some projected revenue shortfalls from the COVID-19 pandemic and a two-month statewide shutdown that is just beginning to ease.
“It does not look pretty,” Vosburg said. “It’s not ‘wants versus needs.’ It’s ‘needs versus needs.’”
He said some department heads’ and constitutional officers’ costs are out of their control because of state-mandated retirement rates. One constitutional officer budget request is up 6% and another is up 10%.
“We cannot move forward on our projected revenue,” Vosburg said.
Brooks asked if the assistant county attorney salary was already in the budget, which Vosburg said it is, and would likely reduce the funds needed for outside legal counsel.
Carmichael was hired in January 2017 as assistant attorney for then-county attorney Ross Macbeth, after the previous assistant attorney, Garrett Roberts, left to be staff attorney for Sheriff Paul Blackman. Carmichael later applied for the job of county attorney after Macbeth resigned in September 2017 over a contract pay dispute with the county. She continued to provide full-time legal services to the county under the title of “assistant attorney,” before being hired as county attorney in January 2018.
Since then, she has farmed out work overflow to a colleague in Orlando, and since April 2019, commissioners have urged her to seek an assistant.