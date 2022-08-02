SEBRING — County commissioners are set this morning to take a vote on renewing the annual countywide fire assessment.
The renewal will come with a 7% increase, as prescribed when the county originally enacted the assessment, in an effort to gradually bring the municipal services taxing unit up to full funding.
The increase, as outlined in this morning’s agenda, should bring in $704,608 in revenue for Fiscal Year 2022-23, which will start Oct. 1. That funding should also increase the fire services budget from slightly more than $5.98 million to an estimated $6.69 million, again starting Oct. 1.
Commissioners enacted the fire assessment toward the end of the 2017-18 fiscal year, after the county had spent almost 10 years without impact fees.
Those fees, enacted 16 years ago in 2006, were intended to help pay for many infrastructure needs, including improvements to fire services. However, a previous county commission put them on hiatus in 2009, thanks to the Great Recession, and they have remained in moratorium ever since.
Even with a 7% hike this year, Highlands County Fire Rescue personnel, stations and apparatus receive less funding than recommended by Government Services Group (GSG), the consultants who advised how much to charge each land category for fire service.
Prior commissions have adjusted those recommendations to the system in place now.
Other business to be discussed at today’s 9 a.m. Board of County Commissioners meeting at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring includes:
- A public hearing to consider adoption of updates to the Water Supply Facilities Work Plan and amendments to the Highlands County 2030 Comprehensive Plan.
- A request to adopt the policy for the Aquatic Spraying Cost Share Program.
- A request to vacate a drainage and utility easement at 3304 and 3306 N. Horseshoe Drive in Avon Park.
- Request approval of the $115,900 State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) Program Agreement, which includes a land use restriction agreement (LURA) to develop affordable rental housing, between the Highlands County commission and the Highlands County Housing Authority Inc.
- A request to adopt a resolution to set up a subcontract between Florida’s Network of Children’s Advocacy Centers and the Highlands County commission.
Commissioners will also recognize years of service among county employees as well as the person awarded “Employee of the Quarter.”