While it didn’t take a week for county commissioners to set up a burn ban, they may take longer to rescind it in light of recent rains.
That’s because they enacted an ordinance, said County Attorney Sherry Sutphen, and undoing that ordinance takes the same public hearing process it takes to set one up.
This season’s burn ban didn’t have the usual public hearing process, because it was done as an emergency measure, and Commissioner Don Elwell asked if the county could remove the ban just as quickly, since it’s now the end of an emergency.
“It’s not an emergency to end an emergency,” Sutphen said.
County Commission Chair Chris Campbell asked if, in the future, they could put in a provision to automatically drop the burn ban once the drought or fire danger index drops back to a safe level. Sutphen said they could.
She also said the county could set up the burn ban as a resolution, instead of an ordinance, and then rescind it by resolution, which would remove the ordinance-based need for hearings and proper advertising periods before each hearing.
Sutphen said, however, she needs to see if a resolution-based burn ban is allowed by Florida State Statutes.
Since this same time in April, when the Keetch-Byram drought index (KBDI) exceeded the 560 mark out of 800, the County Commission has had a burn ban in effect.
It was meant to last 90 days, but heavy rains over the last week prompted commissioners on Tuesday to ask for it to end sooner.
The drought index as of Monday showed all of Florida’s Heartland and South Florida, along with most of Southwest Florida, with an index of 99 or less. Other parts of Florida Gulf Coast had an index of 100-299.
The only parts of Florida that showed dryness at all were seven counties in the Big Bend area that had an index in the middle range: 300-499.
It did not pertain to charcoal or gas grills or any other kind of contained flame cooking in backyards, and thus did not interfere with holiday grilling.
However, the measure was adopted as an emergency ordinance, not advertised 10 days in advance as normal, according to Stuphen.
With the absence of notice, the measure required a “super majority” of the votes — four or more. It was unanimous.