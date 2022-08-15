SEBRING — Since starting this year’s budget process, Highlands County has made $1.56 million in changes to the 2022-23 budget.
As of yet, only one of the major areas of the budget, the Clerk of Courts proposed budget, has gone below the 5% increase the Office of Budget and Management (OMB) has requested.
According to a presentation prepared for this Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is closest after the Clerk with a 5.73% increase, followed by the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office at 7.46%.
The county’s General Fund, at $31.69 million, represents a $2.13 million increase from the current fiscal year, or 10.09%. This includes mandates over which the Board has no control, the presentation states..
The Board also will pay approximately $5.36 million toward law enforcement, a $1.44 million increase — 36.87% — the presentation states. For E911 Dispatch, the Board is proposed to pay $894,364 for 2022-23, up $108,405 or 13.79% from this year.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office proposed budget is just under $34.1 million. The 5.73% increase makes for $1.85 million more compared to this current fiscal year.
The Clerk of Courts’ 3.61% increase makes the 2022-23 proposed budget of approximately $4.59 million just $160,113 more than this year.
Likewise, the Property Appraiser’s 7.46% increase makes the $3.56 million proposed 2022-23 budget just $247,560 more than this year.
The Highlands County Tax Collector has a $2.21 million proposed budget, which is $243,615 or 12.37% more than this year.
The Highlands County Supervisor of Elections budget, proposed at just under $1.4 million, represents a $172,780 or 14.12% increase from last year.
That said, the county’s General Fund balance, as projected for the end of 2022-23, still stands to have as much as 4.27 months of operating reserve for the county, if needed. That’s $6.38 million per month or a total of $27.26 million.
To the $25.9 million the county started with at the end of Fiscal Year 2020-21, the county has added $825,000 in ad valorem tax revenue from this year beyond expected revenue and $2.22 million more in land sales than expected.
Out of the proposed $83.79 million General Fund, the county is expected to pay $4.03 million to grant programs, $1.2 million to capital improvement, just under $1.5 million in transfers to other funds and $481,500 into Reserve for Contingency.
However, just under $1.7 million that the county originally had in the 2021-22 budget to balance the numbers was not used this year, to date. If that stays true, the $27.26 million surplus will be left alone, ensuring the full 4.27 months of operating funds.
Options commissioners can consider between now and Sept. 30, according to OMB, include looking for more revenue, cut costs, budgeting in some of the fund balance or setting the millage rate higher than the 8.30 rate that commissioners hope to set.
For 2022-23, the millage rate is capped at 8.5 mils, down just 0.05 mils from the current year.
The next budget meetings are night meetings: 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 and Sept. 20, both at 600 S. Commerce Ave. Commissioners expect to have the budget finalized by the end of the second meeting, with all funds balanced.