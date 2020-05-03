SEBRING — It’s been more than seven months since Highlands County got a deal on five rows of floor-to-ceiling metal warehouse shelves for the new Public Safety Headquarters.
The county spent $2,300 with volunteer labor by firefighters and emergency medical personnel to dismantle surplus shelving from the then-closing Sears department store at Lakeshore Mall.
Outfitting the rest of the headquarters will cost a little more — $833,000 more.
The biggest item on the Board of County Commission agenda for Tuesday’s 9 a.m. video-conference meeting may likely be the request to approve a contract agreement between the Board and Montz Builders Inc. for the interior buildout of the new Highlands County Public Safety Headquarters building on Kenilworth Boulevard, for $835,994.
Funding for this project has already been approved and budgeted, according to the agenda. Commissioners would be voting on awarding the contract to Montz Builders.
Other scheduled items up for a vote include a public hearing on Code Enforcement regulations to include an increase in fines, amendments to trespass warnings and changes in facility general rules, as well as a vote also on moving forward with sales of county-owned surplus property in the Sun ‘N Lakes subdivision of Lake Placid.
Commissioners are expected to discuss county plans for adherence or amendments to guidelines outlined last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis for gradual relaxing of business and resident restrictions intended to slow or stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The matter is not set for a specific time in the agenda. It could be set impromptu at the beginning of the meeting, although Vosburg may make it part of his presentation.
Vosburg regularly gives a report toward the end of the Board’s two- to three-hour meeting. Published items in Vosburg’s report for Tuesday include discussion of commissioners’ priorities and project updates.
Among the presentations and recognitions set for Tuesday are, in scheduled order:
- An update from Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Sydney Armstrong.
- A proclamation to name May 3-9, 2020, as “Public Service Recognition Week” in Highlands County, presented by County Administrator Randy Vosburg.
- A Proclamation to name May 7, 2020, as “Law Day” in Highlands County, presented by County Attorney Joy Cook Carmichael.
- A proclamation to name May 2020, as “Older Americans Month” in Highlands County, as presented by Ingrasherese Gardner, executive director of NU-HOPE Elder Care Services Inc.
- A proclamation to name May 18, 2020, as “International Museum Day” in Highlands County, as presented by Casey Wohl Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the Tourist Development Council.
- A proclamation to name May 3-9, 2020, as “National Travel and Tourism Week” in Highlands County, as presented by Hartt.
- An update on the status of the Employee Benefit Fund as of March 31, 2020, as presented by Tasha Morgan, Business Services director.