SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have asked county staff to revisit the data on the fire assessment study, with hopes of adjusting the amounts of the fees, as well as the rate of increase per year.
They have chosen to do it in-house to save a potential $60,000 fee for a consultant.
The matter, brought up during Tuesday’s county commission meeting by County Administrator Randy Vosburg during his report, did not go to a vote.
Commissioners told Vosburg, through consensus, that they would like staff to start running those numbers.
Vosburg recalled, in his report, that county officials had committed to a 7% increase in the fees each year until they could do an assessment study on the adopted fees.
“We now have received some additional data and are at a decision crossroads,” Vosburg said.
The county would either need to procure a consultant to redo the study or could have staff look at the data and, knowing the dollar needs, have them come back to the board to start the discussion.
“Were at the point now where if we want to have a professional consultant, we need to start procuring those services,” Vosburg said.
Commissioner Don Elwell said, if the only thing is to update the data, he didn’t see the need to hire a new consultant.
Other commissioners agreed.
“I think we’ve spent enough from the fire department budget already,” Tuck said.
Vosburg, noting that commissioners were not happy with the fees as outlined in the last study, said they can certainly re-evaluate how much is collected from the various land-use categories.
Handley suggested that Vosburg utilize the board’s budget liaison — Elwell — in helping work up the fire services budget with the new data.
After the assessment was established on Oct. 2, 2018, Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor started hiring 24-hour-shift firefighters and started changing the department to standardize call reports, email and training, as well as move toward integrating fire and emergency medical services.
He also evaluated the vehicle fleet and facilities, and had staff design and order new apparatus and design four new stations.
The fire budget for Fiscal Year 2018-19 started at $4.85 million and ended at $3.45 million, with revenue from the assessment.
The fire budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20 is $5.09 million.
Emergency Medical Services’ budget for Fiscal Year 2018-19 started at $6.59 million and ended at $6.87 million. This year’s EMS budget is $6.78 million.
When Bashoor made a report on the fire budget in November, Elwell said he had “grave concern” over whether or not the fund balance would last another two years.
“If the operations budget exceeds the fund balance, that’s unsustainable,” Elwell said at the time.
If it runs out before Fiscal Year 2021-22, that could be a problem since the county is not due to review and revamp the assessment until then.
Bashoor told commissioners last fall he would look at grants, but that would be unknown until he has all of the county fire departments reporting their call statistics on the same system, giving him countywide data to make grant applications.
Since then, he has worked to make that happen.