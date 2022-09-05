SEBRING — County commissioners will decide Tuesday on whether or not to go ahead with a contract to design the new landfill cell.
Clinton Howerton Jr., county engineer, has a request to approve a professional services agreement on Tuesday’s meeting agenda. It would hire Jones Edmunds & Associates Inc. for design services to expand the class I landfill.
It shouldn’t impact the upcoming Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget, Howerton states in agenda materials, as the $771,564 transfer for the contract will transfer within the project itself, Project No. 21078.
County commissioners recently approved a $6.30 per year increase — to the solid waste assessment, the bulk of which will help pay to expand the landfill, expected to cost a total of $26.8 million.
Right now, the county has just $10.6 million saved up and will need at least $12.1 million more, Howerton said.
There is still time, but not much. Howerton has told commissioners that the county landfill is 85% to 95% full, and putting in a new cell will take several years.
Howerton plans to ask for approval on an additional Solid Waste Department item: A new bulldozer.
Solid Waste staff want to trade in their John Deere 1050 dozer, which the county has had for 13 months, for a new John Deere 850 ‘dozer.
The 1050 dozer is not being utilized at the landfill because of its weight and narrow track design, agenda materials state.
The new John Deere 850 ‘dozer, however, can be utilized in all areas of the Solid Waste Department.
As promised by Dobbs Equipment, the county’s new John Deere 850L XLT Crawler Dozer will be upgraded to an 850L LGP Dozer in accordance with contract specifications, and for a purchase price of $457,614.25 which includes a $27,377 five-year/7,500-hour full-machine extended warranty.
Trade in value of the John Deere 1050 dozer will be $500,000, down approximately $100,000 from its original purchase price of $605,683.
That comes out to $8,129.46 per month on the current trade-in value.