SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners will consider new language to the county Code of Ordinances to prevent people from tying their dogs or puppies up and leaving them without food, water or shade.
An item on today’s agenda would amend Chapter 4.5 Animals and Fowl, Article II Dogs, to read that it would be unlawful to tether a dog in violation of the provisions listed below.
- No dog shall be tethered for more than four hours at any time or for more than a total of eight hours in a 24-hour period.
- No dog under 6 months old may be tethered for any period of time, unless in the immediate supervision of an individual who is capable of assisting the animal in case of an emergency.
If a dog is tethered and unattended, the dog must be wearing a proper fitting collar or harness, have access to water and shade at all times and not be tethered in a manner that is dangerous to the dog.
The code amendment, if adopted, would be considered a code violation, but anyone who violated the code more than five times in a calendar year could be punished with up to 60 days in jail or a fine up to $500, or both, for each violation.
The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. in the board chambers at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.