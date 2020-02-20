Proposed parking at Lake Istokpoga Park

The proposed expansion of parking at Lake Istokpoga Park, which were approved Tuesday by the Highlands County Commission, would add 98 boat parking spaces to the park’s current 46.

 COURTESY GRAPHIC/HIGHLANDS COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSION

SEBRING — Anglers wanting to take part in a fishing tournament on Lake Istokpoga may have some better launch sites in the near future.

Highlands County commissioners approved nearly $287,503 on Tuesday to make improvements at Lake Istokpoga Park on the north end of the lake and Windy Point Park on the southwest corner.

Of that, $254,276 would come from the Tourist Development Council (TDC) Lakes Improvement account, funds that have been sitting in wait for a project.

The other $33,227 was requested of the County Commission on Tuesday.

Lake Istokpoga Park will get expanded parking and a pavilion, and Windy Point would get a pavilion and extended dock, according to a presentation Tuesday by Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the TDC.

Without those improvements, she said, it’s been hard to attract fishing tournaments — along with the associated out-of-town, short-term room rentals and side visits to local attractions and hospitality by tournament participants, she said.

- The building at Windy Point would cost $7,300 in labor and $8,200 in materials, for a total of $15,500.

- The building at Istokpoga Park would cost $27,300 in labor and $13,000 in materials, for a total of $40,300.

- Parking improvements at Istokpoga Park, the most expensive, would cost $40,000 in labor and $179,670 in materials, for a total of $219,670.

- Fitments at both parks, to give more places for boats to tie up, are estimated to cost $10,000 in labor and $2,033 in materials for a total of $12,033.

Hartt said there is also potential for the county to get a grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to help pay for the improvements. The application period is from now through April.