SEBRING — Anglers wanting to take part in a fishing tournament on Lake Istokpoga may have some better launch sites in the near future.
Highlands County commissioners approved nearly $287,503 on Tuesday to make improvements at Lake Istokpoga Park on the north end of the lake and Windy Point Park on the southwest corner.
Of that, $254,276 would come from the Tourist Development Council (TDC) Lakes Improvement account, funds that have been sitting in wait for a project.
The other $33,227 was requested of the County Commission on Tuesday.
Lake Istokpoga Park will get expanded parking and a pavilion, and Windy Point would get a pavilion and extended dock, according to a presentation Tuesday by Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the TDC.
Without those improvements, she said, it’s been hard to attract fishing tournaments — along with the associated out-of-town, short-term room rentals and side visits to local attractions and hospitality by tournament participants, she said.
- The building at Windy Point would cost $7,300 in labor and $8,200 in materials, for a total of $15,500.
- The building at Istokpoga Park would cost $27,300 in labor and $13,000 in materials, for a total of $40,300.
- Parking improvements at Istokpoga Park, the most expensive, would cost $40,000 in labor and $179,670 in materials, for a total of $219,670.
- Fitments at both parks, to give more places for boats to tie up, are estimated to cost $10,000 in labor and $2,033 in materials for a total of $12,033.
Hartt said there is also potential for the county to get a grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to help pay for the improvements. The application period is from now through April.