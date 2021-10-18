SEBRING — To put the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds to work, county officials have to put them in the proper accounts.
That’s what county commissioners have on their agenda for Tuesday morning. They are looking at moving $20.59 million to various accounts in the county budget, according to a resolution on the agenda.
Once they’ve done that budget amendment, they can start spending the money.
County commissioners recently approved a “road map” plan to spend the federal funds. It included two large infrastructure improvements: Sewer extensions and improved broadband internet access.
- A $1 million-project would run city of Sebring sewer lines down to George Boulevard and facilitate a $2.8 million expansion of the Emergency Operations Center — also on the list — which would provide better room for a large number of personnel during emergency activations — something the county can’t do on septic service.
- A $4.5 million project would help the county to start improving local broadband internet access, one project at a time, with another $1.25 million specifically to improve broadband access in Spring Lake Improvement District.
Highlands County Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator Liz Barber said the county will ultimately need 10 to 20 times the $4.5 million amount — $45 million to $90 million — to provide broadband infrastructure to the whole county.
Other projects on that list would keep the county up with technology.
- A $1.66 million dispatch console upgrade would buy new equipment for the primary dispatch 911 call center and move the current equipment to the backup dispatch center, activated every time someone gets sick with COVID-19, to replace the backup center’s outmoded equipment.
- A $5 million hurricane shelter and civic center would provide greater capacity and, depending on location, greater accessibility to local and out-of-county evacuees.
- A $300,000 expansion of the Road & Bridge Department main office and a $100,000 expansion of the Road & Bridge main facility would ensure workers can remain socially distanced when needed.
- A $250,000 COVID master plan for the Highlands County Jail also would ensure that inmates can remain socially distanced, especially in the relatively small infirmary, while a full-body scanner for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office — $159,000 — would reduce the need for close proximity during booking and intake.
- A $175,000 series of library upgrades would improve outreach and operations at the one place many people in the county count on for internet access.
- A $125,000 remodeling of the Highlands County Government Annex would help Development Services and related offices stay open with proper social distancing in a pandemic.
Other items on the list include a $62,648 drive-through at the Highlands County Health Department, $45,590 to improve the mail-in elections process and $6,500 to help the Veterans Services Office reach out to veterans during the pandemic.