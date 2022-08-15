SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners will take a vote shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday on reimposing the annual garbage collection assessment.
But first, they will have a public hearing on the matter.
Rain, possibly heavy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. High around 85F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast with heavy rain developing overnight. Low 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 5:51 am
SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners will take a vote shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday on reimposing the annual garbage collection assessment.
But first, they will have a public hearing on the matter.
At their last meeting in July, the Board of County Commissioners talked about increasing the residential rate to $216.30 per year, which would mean an increase on residents by as much as $6.30 more per year for garbage service, or 52 cents more per month.
The resolution on Tuesday’s agenda has the rate going up to $216, even.
That money is not going to the hauler, however. Waste Connections will only get a 3% Consumer Price Index increase agreed to in its contract, said Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. in July.
The bulk of the proposed increase would help the county pay for expanding the landfill — including opening a new cell — which is expected to cost $26.8 million.
With just $10.6 million saved up, the county will need at least $12.1 million more, if the county can fit all of that into the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
There is still time, but not much. Howerton has told commissioners that the county landfill is 85% to 95% full, and putting in a new cell will take several years, starting with design and permitting.
With or without the full increase, the county will have to renew the assessment at some level to continue funding curbside residential garbage collection.
In other action items on the agenda, the county commission will look at increasing the budget for the State Housing Initiative Partnership by $255,264.51 from program income.
Out of that amount, $150,000 will go into the SHIP Program itself for Project Rehabilitation, $60,900 will go into Special Needs/Rental Development, $6,338 will go into Foreclosure Intervention and the rest — $38,026 — into SHIP Administration.
The county will also vote on a Local Agency Program (LAP) agreement between the county and the Florida Department of Transportation. This will bring $735,176 into local transportation projects, into the Memorial Drive project from Pompano Drive to Sebring Parkway and into capital improvements.
As the supervisors for the special taxing districts, commissioners will also vote on reducing the budget for the Lake Istokpoga Marsh Improvement District by $108,192.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.