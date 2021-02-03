SEBRING — County staff and commissioners don’t have a solution as of yet for septic load backlogs at the only facility in the county equipped to handle them and the potential backed-up septic systems that could cause.
Commissioners asked County Administrator Randy Vosburg to look into the matter after local septic service company representatives told them how they often have to hold off on taking new jobs because they can’t get their trucks unloaded.
On Jan. 19, local septic tank service company officials said the one local wastewater treatment plant that takes pumped-out residential sewage from septic tanks — Avon Park — can only process so much per day.
Septic service officials said their trucks arrive early in the morning to find out-of-county semi-trailer tankers already in line. When they can’t dump their trucks, then can’t take more service calls, and customers end up with raw sewage seeping to the surface of their lawns, running into streets.
In the two weeks since that meeting, Vosburg and County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said they tried to get in touch with Roxanne Groover, executive director of the Florida On-site Wastewater Association (FOWA), who spoke Jan. 19. However, they did get in touch with the town of Lake Placid and the cities of Sebring and Avon Park.
The county doesn’t have a utility to retrofit for that type of sewage. Vosburg said Sebring and Lake Placid have looked at it, but haven’t decided to fund the expensive alterations that would require. Spring Lake and Sun ‘N Lake improvement districts also have not considered making that change.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he was most alarmed by the possibility that seniors who have septic issues would have no way to get it done.
The county could look at a partnership with a municipal government, Vosburg said, or could limit the number of out-of-county trucks that could offload in Avon Park. City officials there would not like that. Outside sewage keeps their plant running at capacity and brings in more revenue.
For now, Vosburg said, he could put the project on the status sheet as a reminder to track what, if anything, develops on this issue.