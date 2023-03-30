SEBRING — County Attorney Sherry Sutphen plans to bring another “legislative intent” resolution to the Board of County Commissioners.
This time, it will address how quickly the county can deal with nuisance properties, such as the one at 3623 New York Ave., in Fairmount Mobile Estates, where the situation got bad enough to prompt neighbors to address the board.
Sutphen said she would like to work closer with Garrett Roberts, general counsel for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, to see what legal avenues are available to abate such things faster.
As it turned out, in the case of New York Avenue, five people who allegedly had squatted in the home, got arrested on trespassing and other charges at another home at 3622 Maine Ave., just three blocks north of the New York Avenue home.
On Feb. 7, residents told commissioners that the New York Avenue home had housed as many as one or two dozen “guests” of the owner.
However, they said, the owner had gone into hospice care after an accident, and his guests remained. Utility bills went unpaid, and the occupants, residents said, had begun gathering bicycles and other forms of scrap metal outside the home.
A drive-by of the site revealed several derelict bicycles, appliances and other scrap.
Mike Alderson, speaking for his neighbors, said everyone around the home had begun selling or moving out, and at least one house next door had a “for sale” sign in the yard.
County officials told commissioners on Feb. 7 that they had the house and the guests “in process” to move people out, but that they had to follow proper legal procedure to make that happen.