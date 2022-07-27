LAKE PLACID — People passing through downtown Lake Placid on Main Avenue may eventually have an easier time at Dal Hall Boulevard.
The Lake Placid Town Council and Highlands County Board of County Commissioners have an agreement to share the planning and design for safety improvements to that intersection, at about $6,500 each.
County commissioners directed Development Services Director Leah Sauls and Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. to move forward on the matter, with the hopes of making that intersection easier to navigate
Currently, the site lacks clear directional lanes for people making right turns onto either street, and the stop sign for Dal Hall traffic sits off to the right where it can often be overlooked.
The turn radius for traffic turning left onto Main from Dal Hall is not defined or marked, and even though northbound traffic on Main has indicators on the pavement as to where cars can line up to go straight or turn, it’s not immediately clear to side-street traffic which direction drivers intend to take.
Preliminary sketches by Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. include curbed medians where Dal Hall meets Main to better channel traffic and indicate where motorists should turn and/or stop. It would also provide a place to post stop, yield and crosswalk signs.
Howerton and Development Services Director Leah Sauls told county commissioners last week that the county and town could split the cost of the study, estimated at $6,500 each. Commissioners liked that plan and voted in favor of it.
Commission Chair Kathy Rapp also encouraged staff to seek out a grant that might help pay for the traffic study and/or future costs for the project.