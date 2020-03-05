Recently a company has purchased an orange grove along Desoto Road and Sonnet Road. Unfortunately since that time they have unleashed a nightmare on residents along their border. Crews stated they surveyed boundary lines using utility poles as markers, even though there are survey markers proving them wrong.
(Monday) they ripped Comcast cables down while clearing property. They are tearing up property maintained by residences for 20 years. Highlands County government does nothing.
Mark Forsyth
Sebring