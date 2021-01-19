SEBRING — If you’re not sure how many people may get vaccinated in any given week, you’re not alone. The county doesn’t know, either.
That’s because the county doesn’t usually find out until the beginning of the week how many doses will arrive in the county, and how many of those will go to the point of distribution (POD) at Lakeshore Mall.
Gloria Rybinski, public information officer for Highlands County, said the Florida Department of Health at the state level allocated 800 doses to the Highlands County Health Department office for this week.
As of Monday morning, the Florida Department of Health for Highlands and DeSoto Counties hadn’t informed the county how many of those doses would go to the POD. That day, county staff scheduled people for vaccinations on Tuesday, hoping the county would get enough to cover one day’s worth of doses.
So far, that have been between 250 and 300 doses per day.
On Tuesday (today), Rybinski said, the county plans to schedule the remaining vaccinations based on how many more the county would receive for the POD.
In the meantime, she said, the county continues to encourage people 65 and older to register themselves at the county portal — bit.ly/HCvaccine — and get on the waiting list.
When they do, they need to choose phone or email as the best means of contacting them and monitor them for a reply from the county about an appointment.
People also need to watch the county’s website, social media or local news media for updates on the amount of available vaccine, Rybinski said.
The Health Department oversees the flow of supplies into the county, to include the amount of vaccine going to hospitals and long-term or assisted living facilities.
Highlands County started vaccinations this month for residents 65 and older with 900 doses in the first full week and just 500 doses in the second week. By the end of the second week, last Friday, nearly 20,000 had registered for vaccinations.
Reports from the Health Department state that, to date, 2,980 people in Highlands County have had just their first dose and another 347 have had their second: 3,327 altogether.
Statewide, 938,537 have had their first dose and 93,258 have had their second, for just slightly more than 1.03 million.
Despite reports that Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to make the vaccines available at Publix Supermarkets Pharmacies, Rybinski said that, at this time, local Publix pharmacies have not been designated as places to get vaccinations.
Although the county is hosting the registration process through its servers, she said, the Health Department is still the lead agency. It both calls the shots and gives the shots, with some assistance from contracted nurses from AdventHealth to give shots and from county Emergency Management personnel to register people and schedule appointments.