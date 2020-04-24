SEBRING — The Florida Public Services Commission reportedly had a hearing Thursday on whether or not to approve a rate increase for U.S. Water.
Highlands County commissioners, whom the water company had asked to send a letter of endorsement to the PSC, instead voted Tuesday to send a letter requesting the PSC hold off on the vote and/or request the Department of Environmental Protection to retest the utilities water. This was after several customers in the utility’s service area around Lake Josephine had complained regularly about poor water quality when the rate increase, for some customers, would go up as much as 70%.
“I hate that our citizens are having to pay that much more in one fell swoop,” Commissioner Don Elwell said.
Commission Chair Ron Handley agreed with Elwell, who had also suggested the letter include a narrative of the history of water problems in the area, that the company had ignored the problems and now had to fix them all at once.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael reported at Tuesday’s meeting that a letter from U.S. Water, addressed to Handley, replied to concerns commissioners have raised over the last two months — ever since the company asked for the county’s endorsement for the rate increase.
Reportedly, DEP had recent customer complaints on file, and offered to do analysis that would involve submitting a survey to customers and gathering feedback.
That would go past Thursday’s public hearing, Carmichael said: It would be too late to affect the PSC decision.
Carmichael said she offered to have county staff help facilitate that survey. However, aside from the time factor, DEP has to compile and give the report.
“DEP’s got to be the one that tells us the water’s OK,” Commissioner Greg Harris said.
Carmichael added that DEP told her they did not have any knowledge or evidence that U.S. Water didn’t comply with water standards, but the state agency was willing to follow up with people.
Handley wanted to give other commissioners a chance to weigh in on the letter before sending it out, but Carmichael said, without time to notice another public meeting, Florida Government in the Sunshine laws would not allow it. Handley then said he hoped other commissioners trusted him to review and sign the letter.
“A lot of this rate increase is predicated on [U.S. Water] cost to relocate water lines under Lake Josephine Drive when we redid it,” Commissioner Jim Brooks said, adding that the PSC “will probably do what they want to do.”
That said, Handley hoped the PSC might be willing to postpone the vote, but Brooks didn’t find that likely, either, given the expense for a utility to get a public hearing set in front of the PSC.
“At least we can send them our comments,” Brooks said.
Carmichael confirmed that U.S. Water officials said that relocating lines accounted for part of the rate increase. Handley said it was a third, according to his information. The other two-thirds of the increase is related to improving water quality.