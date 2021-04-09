SEBRING — County commissioners voted 4-1 to commit the funds to buy the Haywood Taylor Boulevard property for a new fire station.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck cast the dissenting vote, saying she has concerns about the fire engines being able to get out onto U.S. 98 from there and not being closer to Lorida.
The 35-acre site at 7301 Haywood Taylor Blvd. sits immediately southwest of Sebring Regional Airport and the Sebring International Raceway, and at the west end of Spring Lake Improvement District, with possible access directly into the subdivision.
The sale price of $650,000 is covered mostly by cost savings in other projects, according to Capital Project Manager Sarah Albritton. Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he was “pleasantly surprised” to find that a $132,000 savings on the Government Center Annex roof and a $338,000 savings on the Government Center roof dropped the fiscal impact on Fund 151 — the Infrastructure Surtax — to $181,169.
Commissioner Chris Campbell said he was glad to see that in addition to having a fire station on site, there could also be a law enforcement training facility with multi-purpose rooms for the community. Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said Rep. Ben Albritton (District 56) had worked hard on getting funding for that facility into a Florida House bill.
“It’s not been inked yet,” Kirouac said, although he hopes to see it pass through the Legislature this time.
A previous attempt at getting the center, to be named in honor of the late Deputy William J. Gentry Jr. was cut from a previous state budget before final approval.
Commissioners also approved three letters prepared by Legislative Affairs & Grants Coordinator Liz Barber in opposition to two legislature bills and in favor of funding for two state road programs.
Commissioners oppose Senate Bill 1924, the “Emergency Management Powers of Political Subdivisions” bill, which would automatically expire emergency orders issued by a political subdivision and would hamper extension of such orders. Barber said that would hamper back-to-back disaster declarations, such as were needed in the 2004 hurricane season for frequent subsequent storms.
Senate Bill 750, “Impact Fees,” would require local governments and special districts to credit a business or developer for any improvements to public facilities or infrastructure, even if such improvements don’t meet the needs created by that development. It would also limit what infrastructure impact fees could buy, such as no new vehicles or equipment for law enforcement, fire services or emergency medical services.
Finally, the county wants to see the state uphold funding for the Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) and the Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP), both of which assist small counties like Highlands to make much-needed repair and repaving on local roads. Senate Bill 100, currently making its way through committees, would repeal funding for the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) Project, but has a provision to reduce SCOP and SCRAP funding.