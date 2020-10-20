SEBRING — County commissioners will consider today whether or not to purchase land to extend Daffodil Road and connect Leisure Lakes and Placid Lakes subdivisions.
They also, among other things, have an agenda item on whether or not to repeal the North Sebring Area Specific Area Plan, a part of the comprehensive plan penned more than 10 years ago to give landowners in the area the freedom to develop their groves, should the opportunity arise.
Based on previous discussions on those matters, the vote on both is expected to be yes, although it might not be unanimous. Commissioner Arlene Tuck spoke and voted in opposition to the proposed purchase, which had its first approval in August. She cited concerns about sand skinks on the 9.58 acres of land needed for the mile of roadway, and relayed concerns from nearby landowners about possible increased traffic.
Other commissioners favor the land purchase, agreeing with public safety officials that the connection will improve response times in the area for law enforcement and both fire and emergency medical services.
It was originally budgeted for $120,000, but the price in August was reported as $100,000.
Removal of the North Area Plan has more to do with redundancy in the code. Planners and landowners arranged the North Area Plan in response to a movement at the time to have a constitutional amendment on the ballot to require all land use changes to go to public referendum.
Landowners in the area saw potential in plans to complete the Sebring Parkway system and feared such an amendment would halt or severely hamper any future residential or commercial development.
The plan ensured that any future development would comply with environmental, housing density and traffic safety concerns, but parts of the county's comprehensive plan, added in the last decade, have made those rules redundant.
The last time commissioners voted on the plan, also in August, they agreed that the county no longer needed the entire plan to make sure development proceeds in an orderly manner.
A third hearing today will answer whether or not people can consume alcohol on county property, such as community centers and parks.
It provides for board-granted temporary exemptions for certain events and consumption on site of alcohol at certain facilities, as long as the site use rules are being followed.
Those sites include the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, DeSoto City Community Center, H.L. Bishop Park Clubhouse, Highlands County Multi-Sports Complex, Highlands Park Estates Clubhouse, Lorida Community Center, Placid Lakes Community Building, Sun ‘n Lakes Community Building and Venus Community Center.
On the action agenda, the commission will consider whether or not to hire Sweet Sparkman Architects to do the design for the new Lake Placid Fire/EMS Station 36, which will go onto land north of the town along U.S. 27, adjacent AdventHealth Lake Placid.
The contract is for $205,900.
Another action item is to start work on the Memorial Trailhead Park and break stations along the Panther Parkway multi-use path.
Also, commissioners will be asked to approve the Highlands County Commercial PACE Resolution to enable Commercial PACE Financing in unincorporated areas.
PACE, which stands for "Property Assessed Clean Energy," is a financing mechanism that enables low-cost, long-term funding for energy efficiency, renewable energy and water conservation projects.
Commissioners will hear updates from the Children's Services Council (CSC) Chair April Rolle on services performed by the agency, give questions and get answers from Executive Manager of Business & Economic Development Meghan DiGiacomo about economic development ad valorem tax exemptions and hear updates on both COVID-19 response and CARES Act disbursals from, respectively, Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss and Legislative Affairs Grants Coordinator Sydney Armstrong.
Other items at the start of the meeting will include:
- Presentation of years of service awards.
- Induction of G. Tim Hurner Jr. into the Florida Association of County Agricultural Agents Hall of Fame.
- A proclamation recognizing Oct. 4-10 as "National 4-H Week" in Highlands County.
- A proclamation recognizing October 2020 as "Safe Sleep Awareness Month."
- A proclamation recognizing Oct. 24, 2020 as "World Polio Day,"
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the board chambers of 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring, and will also be available for livestream on the Highlands County Board of County Commission page on Facebook.