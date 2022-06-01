LAKE PLACID — County commissioners voted to expand the boundaries of the Sun ‘N Lakes of Lake Placid Recreation District.
The vote was split with Commissioners Arlene Tuck and Scott Kirouac dissenting.
They increased the boundary of the Sun ‘N Lakes of Lake Placid Recreation District to all the lots within that subdivision. The county currently sells key cards to people living outside the boundary, but County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said the board’s next move, as supervisors for the recreation assessment district, will be to stop selling those cards.
Business Services Director Tanya Cannady said the number of people from outside the area holding key cards had already dropped from last year — down to 58 from 142 — which she attributed to the fact that the county had raised the price from $25 to $70. Of those, 35 are now in the boundary.
The old boundary, Cannady said, had 2,815 lots with up to 718 property owners having access via key cards. The new boundary includes 8,155 lots. It includes Sun ‘N Lakes Estates, Sun ‘N Lakes Estates Acres, Holiday Country Club. Lakeshore Towers I and II, Dockside, DeeAnn Lakefront Estates and Village Del Mar.
This excludes the Moose Lodge, Ramada Hotel, Family Dollar and the east side of Lake Grassy, Cannady said. Other properties that already have their own boat ramp access are Hickory Hills, Camp Florida and Lake Grassy Inn & Suites.
Assessment rates in the district are $35 for buildable lots and $17.50 for non-buildable lots, with an annual district budget of $93,809.
Tuck asked about people around the lake who thought their developments would be included. Cannady said one of the reasons was that those developments already had lake access.
Cannady also said only six people purchased key cards on the east side of the lake, and of those, three were in Hickory Hills. Also, she said, three of the six had homes on the lake. She said it would have been a “massive undertaking” to include them.
Sutphen told Tuck during this past meeting that if commissioners wanted to include three new properties, the county would have to reschedule and re-advertise the public hearing.
Kirouac said he had concerns about areas in the southeast area of the district, mostly migrant communities, whom he did not know whether or not they wanted to be included in the recreation district.
Also, Michael C. Kelley of Shutts & Bowen LLP in Orlando asked to have the Moonglow property removed from the list, since it will become a perpetual conservation easement for the endangered sand skink, with no benefits to it by being included in the district. Sutphen said that could be done in the motion without a new hearing.
Commissioner Chris Campbell quipped that the sand skinks living there might get to have free access to the recreation district’s boat ramp. Sutphen also joked that it would be nice to have a migration corridor for sand skinks in the district to relocate to that parcel.
Concerns raised by residents included effect to property values of bringing all residents into the recreation district, as well as whether or not enough money is being raised to maintain the park.
Coleen Hammonds of Polk Street said she has been driving up to Sebring for 30 years to buy her key card and asked that any property owner who has been getting a key card long-term be included in the new boundaries.
She was glad to find out that she would be inside the new boundary, and said she would be glad to pay that assessment.
The Board of County Commissioners, as the Sun ‘N Lakes of Lake Placid Recreation District Board of Supervisors, intends to hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. June 21 at the County Commission chambers, 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring, to hear comments regarding the assessment classifications for the district.