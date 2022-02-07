SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have not decided to reinstate impact fees. They can’t until they study them.
They have not been reinstated since commissioners first put a moratorium on them in 2009. That moratorium has continued through several county commissions, and commissioners have the option to either renew it, reinstate impact fees or repeal fees altogether.
However, if commissioners want the option of reinstating the fees, they would need to do a study right away, to find out what types of fees they still need. In the last 13 years, the county’s needs would have changed.
They voted to have staff to invite stakeholders to a roundtable discussion on impact fees, and to reach out to the School Board of Highlands County about helping to fund a new study, expected to cost $116,000, on adjusting and amending the existing impact fees.
According to a presentation made to the Board of County Commissioners by Development Services Director Leah Sauls and County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., impact fees assist in maintaining a community’s level of service standards for public facilities in response to increased demand generated by new development.
Sauls said the fees may only be used for the purposes for which they were collected, must be spent in the service area in which they were collected and cannot be used for operations or maintenance costs.
Also, she noted studies that said building increased residential building for both single-family and multi-family homes.
Highlands County first adopted impact fees on Sept. 5, 2006 and then implemented them on Jan. 1, 2007, for correctional facilities, law enforcement, fire/rescue/EMS, libraries, parks/recreation, schools and transportation.
On July 1, 2009, because of the Great Recession, the county suspended impact fees under a moratorium renewed many times. It is set for renewal again this June.
To reinstate the fees, Sauls said, would take a year of work, starting with an impact fee study, incorporating them into the capital improvement plan, establishing service areas, drafting an ordinance, conducting public hearings, adopting the fees and then implementing them.
Currently, 40 of the 67 Florida counties have impact fees. That pares out to a 50-50 split among counties with 75,000-130,000 people, Sauls said.
However, of the counties with 100,000 people or more, there are only two counties in the state that don’t have impact fees, Sauls said. Highlands County is one of them.
The alternative, Commission Chair Kathy Rapp said, is to raise taxes. Sauls added that those funds also come from the general property tax base, not new development.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said that once developers pay for infrastructure improvements, that’s less that’s needed from the next developer, either in impact fees or land donated for infrastructure.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he would like to hear back from the School Board of Highlands County, to see if they want to participate in the cost for the study. Commissioner Scott Kirouac said, given the consultant’s heavy calendar, it may cost more than usual to do a study.
Right now, thanks to low interest rates, people are building homes, Kirouac said, but the inflation rates have raised the price of building a house and impact fees would raise them more.
Kirouac said he expects a study to come back with a recommendation for an amount of impact fees, and to balance that recommendation, he suggested bringing all the stakeholders to the table, sometime in the next two months.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she would prefer to wait a year before even starting the talks.