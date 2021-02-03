SEBRING — County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said he has a meeting either Feb. 9 with Waste Connections officials to discuss their contract.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said she received a letter from the hauler’s attorneys, also wanting to go over specifics of the contract and talk about other solutions to the recycling situation. As it stands now, the company provides residential garbage and recycling pickup for each home, once per week, for $9.84 per month per home, and commissioners don’t want to change that.
“We feel we can defend what is in the contract,” Sutphen said.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts noted in Tuesday’s Board of County Commission meeting that with Waste Connections currently providing the service it does at a low rate, and most hauling contracts costing twice that much, he “didn’t want to run them off.”
Right now, Howerton said, approximately 50% of materials collected from curbside recycling bins is garbage or un-recyclable, when 20% is considered a high number.
Howerton and several other county officials have done videos on social media about this issue to inform customers on what goes in the bin and what doesn’t.
“A lot of people don’t know,” Howerton said. “[We’ll] try to keep the program going, as is.”
If Waste Connections has a recycling load that is contaminated, they can dump it in the county landfill, for $45 per ton. If they truck it to their recycling facility in South Florida, then discover contamination, they have to truck it up to a landfill in Osceola County.
It’s time and fuel, and amount of materials taken out of the recycling stream counts against the county’s recycling percentage, set by state mandates. Right now, Howerton said, the county takes in 400 tons a month in recycling.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac, who called recycling the “big elephant in the room,” said staff and commissioners would “keep working away and see if we can come up with a solution.”
The previous commission, at its Sept. 1 meeting asked Howerton to find a solution to contaminated recycling materials finding their way into the loads. The solution was then and still is on the customer end – more education.