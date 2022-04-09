SEBRING – Highlands County Emergency Management will be opening its call center at the Emergency Operations Center Monday to help establish the need for assistance after the April 4 hailstorm.
Starting on Monday and until Wednesday, community members should call 863-402-6800 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to report damages and unmet needs. If you suffered damage from the storm to your primary home or vehicle, or business, and do not have adequate insurance to fully cover the cost for repairs, you should contact the call center to report it.
Unmet needs in these circumstances are things such as a high deductible that you are not able to afford, or your insurance doesn’t cover the damages.
Our county has not met the threshold for state or federal assistance. The County is establishing this call center to determine the local needs and to see what resources may be available to help residents with these needs, however the reporting does not guarantee any type of assistance, monetary or otherwise.
After the hailstorm, EM staff conducted damage assessments throughout the county, visiting several areas. According to Emergency Management Manager LaTosha Reiss, the areas that reported the most damages were in the northern part of the county.
“We urge citizens with damages to take appropriate safety measures when clearing debris and making repairs to their property,” Reiss said. “Also, remember to use reputable companies for any hired repairs.”
Residents should be sure to sign up for our community’s emergency alerts at http://bit.ly/hcbccalert.