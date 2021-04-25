The consensus of the Highlands County Board of County Commission and Tourist Development Council board agree Casey Wohl Hartt has done an exceptional job marketing and recruiting events to the county. However, they also acknowledge that Hartt's contract is coming to an end in September and cannot be extended any further.
On Friday, the commission agreed to put out a bid for the position of Tourism Development Council lead consultant/manager.
County Development Services Director Leah Sauls said the position was staffed in 2015 and then contracted afterwards, but the current contract expires in September and, as it was written, it cannot be extended any further.
She said the board unanimously agreed they are happy with the current format of having a consultant rather than a staff member. That sentiment was echoed by Commissioner Chris Campbell, who also sits on the TDC Board while also noting the two golf tournaments and the Jet Ski event that was recently brought to Lake Jackson.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg explained that the position can be put out for bid, but if the board decides at a later point to hire for the position, it can change its direction.
Sauls said the county spent $95,000 for the staff position, then $78,000 for the contracted position.
Vosburg said the county will follow the TDC's recommendation and put the position out for bid and bring it back to the commission at a later date. Since Hartt's contract expires in September, a decision must be made by Oct. 1.