SEBRING — Anyone who’s had to send a paper application packet for a Highlands County job can now, or very soon, apply online.
County commissioners approved $2,000 last week to pay for the county to start up a mid-year subscription to JazzHR Applicant Tracking System, a digital system to help speed up the hiring process with reduced costs.
The subscription for the entire year is $5,750, which includes maintenance of the system, according to Human Resources Manager Rebecca Cable.
She also said the current process is labor intensive, requiring the work of several people or at least a high number of hours on the staff she has.
This is because Highlands County still has a non-digital, off-line paper-based application system.
Agenda materials submitted with the funding request state that the system would simplify and reduce the hours and cost of reviewing applications, contacting applicants to secure missing documents, setting up interviews and courtesy calls, conducting interviews, making contingent offers, performing background checks, giving formal offers and then bringing people on board.
Currently, agenda documents state, that takes 34 hours and $9,055 per week, for an annual “salary” of $108,665, spread among five staff members.
Cable said it’s a combined 130 hours per month.
Commissioner Ron Handley asked if the system could still accept paper applications. Cable said it could, by uploading an application or resume and “populating” fields on the form using optical character recognition software.
“Many [applicants] don’t have access,” Handley said of internet service.
Cable said they could still submit paper forms. She said the system, with either paper or digital forms, could help manage volunteer applications.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if the county has a terminal in the Government Center at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring where someone can fill out an online application.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the county doesn’t have one, yet, but said, “This now does lend itself to this.”
Prior to the unanimous vote, Commissioner Don Elwell said he was glad to see a digital application system for county jobs, and it was “long overdue.”