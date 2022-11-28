SEBRING — Local residents and county officials went online this week to raise money for Heartland United Way.
The 3rd annual Pallet Christmas Tree Silent Auction – which asked participants to pay a $25 opening bid on the piece of art they like best – raised $773 for the local United Way.
The 13 colorful Christmas trees, a tall, wooden Frosty the Snowman, and two stocking poles (because not every home has a fireplace in Florida) were on display in the lobby of the county government building.
Each of the numbered wooden Christmas trees and artfully painted pallet art was created by county Park and Facilities Department employees on their own time.
The United Way will use the money to fund its partners’ programs, including Champion for Children, Project Learn, Boys and Girls Club of Highlands County, Prevention Services and Assistance, Early Learning Coalition, Peace River Center for Personal Development Inc., and many others.
United Way of Central Florida has been serving the Highlands County community for more than 30 years; The Highlands County Division was added to the service area in 1987, according to Deanna Shanklin, the United Way’s Highlands County coordinator.
The event has drawn bidders each year.
“Last year, the Parks & Facilities Department raised $1,095 for United Way of Central Florida,” said Karen Clogston, county public information official. “They really are something to see.”
They are indeed. One pallet tree is painted for Spongebob Squarepants fans; Spongebob looks out from a door painted on the bottom of the tree while Patrick (of course) poses as the star(fish) where the angel goes on the top of the tree.
Two of the trees are palm trees, with surfboards leaning against them. Another tree is painted with peace, love and prayerful wording; another is patriotic in theme, and of course, another features Peanuts characters. The two Christmas stocking poles are supported by stands and painted with snow and a snowman’s face. Hooks on the vertical pole are for stockings.
It is possible some of the trees may have not been purchased yet. Deadline for bidding was 3 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving.
If you want to see if there any available, call county offices at 863-402-6758.