SEBRING — Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss is still working with the Florida Department of Health and state officials to identify no-cost rapid testing options for people in Highlands County.
“We have not received any additional [rapid testing] locations to date from DOH,” Reiss told the Highlands News-Sun in a statement Friday.
Right now, the county is still working with and supporting the efforts of the Health Department, the lead agency for pandemic response in the county and the state.
County commissioners, particularly Commissioner Kevin Roberts, have pledged to “pester” Reiss “in a kind way,” as Roberts said, to see if those tests can be made more available locally.
“Two days is too long to wait,” Roberts has said of test results.
People can get them now, but only through medical offices. Reiss has said that physicians’ offices offering testing, rapid or otherwise, are not free and will require both health insurance and a copay.
Another concern, she said, is that physicians’ offices that offer rapid tests could run out of them with a massive increase in testing, or even without an influx, since the tests are hard to get.
Offices that have or have had those tests include Advent Prompt Care, Highlands Urgent Care on South George Boulevard and the separate offices of Drs. Krishnadas, Raghuveera (Caladium Pediatrics), Raisa Camilo and Piccione (Millennium Physician Group).
Reiss said that list might not include all physicians that have rapid tests and that any of those offices might not have tests on hand at any time.
Florida was in line at the end of September to get 6.4 million rapid test kits, including 400,000 of them for schools, senior centers and long-term care facilities. Part of the task of the Emergency Operations Center, activated continually since the official beginning of the pandemic months ago, is to request and organize delivery of supplies from the Florida Department of Emergency Management.
Meanwhile, the county works with the Health Department to provide free drive-up testing, which will take a couple of days or more to get results. That event is once a week from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday mornings in the rear Sears parking area of Lakeshore Mall.
Reiss has advised anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to call their physician and schedule a test earlier, if they can.