SEBRING — Over the next couple of years, county officials will work with the Highway Park Neighborhood Council on making long-term improvements to MLK Park, the neighborhood recreation facility.
County commissioners agreed in January to help install 10 exercise stop stations around the Martin Luther King ballfield in Highway Park, and discussed some of the details of those improvements Tuesday at the regular commission meeting.
Evelyn Colon, who presented to the county on Tuesday, said the council has applied for several grants to assist in improvements to the community, including improvements to the park. Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said Tuesday that he would like to work with community leaders on getting some of these items budgeted. Commissioner Arlene Tuck suggested doing that over the next couple of years.
Colon said the grant applications she’s sent specify a one-year project. However, she said the main sticking point right now is setting up a walking-running track around the perimeter of the ball field, a grant that she will hear more about in 45 days. Everything else could work into a year timeline, she said.
She said she had concerns when she saw the county agenda for Tuesday with her request on the action agenda. That prompted her to address the commission Tuesday.
“I’m like, ‘Oh no. I’m not asking them to approve that today,’” Colon said. “I am presenting. I know it takes time, and whatever it takes collaboratively, I think that we can get this done.”
Kirouac raised concerns about the preliminary location of the running track inside the fence for the ball field, especially since it would have outfielders running across asphalt near the fence. Colon said community leaders are working with county staff on that. She agrees that it should be outside the fence, but points out that the field was not built large enough to have a running track outside the fence.
Other concerns to address in the future, Colon said, include shade trees and water fountains. Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he agreed that the park needs water fountains and shade trees, especially over the playground. He suggested the council make applications to the county’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee to get funds to reduce their need.
He did have concerns about putting in an 8-foot-wide track, as opposed to a 6-foot-wide track. Even the Lake Jackson multi-use path is not that wide in most places. Colon said that, in working with County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., he said the county doesn’t have equipment to lay down a narrower path than eight feet.
Commissioners praised the council for its work over the last 15 years to make Highway Park a more family-oriented and safe community for all who live and visit there. Colon said people are buying and improving property now, showing their faith in the community improvements and increasing the tax base. The community still needs sidewalks, however, she said, which is why they want to put in the walking/running path, for people to get exercise.
Michelle Gresham of Avon Park Lakes asked why the county could not create an assessment district for Highway Park to help raise funds for recreation improvements, instead of RPAC infrastructure tax funds. She said the MLK Park is not for all taxpayers.
Colon begged to differ. RPAC funds and the annual $110,000 allocations to each municipality go to parks that all people in the county can use. MLK is a county park, Colon said, and has seen use by the general public, including people from out of state for a baseball tournament. People drove in from as far as North Carolina, Colon said, buying gasoline in Sebring, Lake Placid and Avon Park, fueling gasoline infrastructure taxes.
“We also pay that,” Colon said of permanent residents fuel purchases and ad valorem taxes.
Colon suggested that adding an assessment to a low-income area is “not fair,” especially since all have access to the park and everyone pays taxes.
Gresham noted that Avon Park Lakes does not have a community park, aside from the walking trail around Lake Olivia, and needs sidewalks, as well.
Colon said the main reason Highway Park already has a community ball field was segregation. The field was constructed in 1940, as part of a plan to “keep us in that area,” Colon said. Since then, it has seen very few improvements.
“We’re trying to improve it,” Colon said. “Eighty-one years is a long time.”