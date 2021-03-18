Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.