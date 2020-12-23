SEBRING – Highlands County was dealt a blow when the COVID-19 reports were released by the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday. All the numbers that we want to see stay low, increased overnight.
Tuesday added 51 new cases of coronavirus, which is an increase of 28 cases from Monday’s 23 new cases. The county has now broken the 4,600 threshold for new cases and Tuesday’s daily total is 4,643 overall cases. Of the total cases. There are 4,601 residents and 42 non-residents, which is one new non-resident case over Monday.
Over the past seven days, there have been 271 new cases for an average of 38.71 new cases daily.
In addition to the new cases were four more deaths attributed to COVID-19. The new deaths brought the overall count to 197 people.
There were 395 tests processed with 344 negative results. The new cases and processed tests and new cases have produced a positivity rate of 12.91%. Tuesday’s rate is a sizable increase over Monday’s 9.26%. It is also the second highest daily positivity rate since Dec. 8, the earliest day on the report. The highest day was 22.74% on Dec. 14.
Overall, there have been 428 hospitalizations, four new hospitalizations since Monday. As of 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, Agency for Health Care Administration showed 58 people currently hospitalized with coronavirus as the main diagnosis. According to AHCA, the county’s ICU bed census was 20 with six beds available. Long-term care facilities have added two more new case to bring its total to 488 cases.
Dade County far surpasses the other 66 counties in new cases with 2,273 in all. Other counties that had three-digit increases are: Brevard – 177, Broward – 800, Clay – 133, Duval – 577, Escambia – 154, Hillsborough – 521, Lake – 162, Lee – 319, Leon – 187, Manatee – 246, Marion — 206, Okaloosa – 182, Orange – 635, Osceola – 163, Palm Beach – 486, Pasco – 177, Pinellas – 304, Polk – 290, Santa Rosa – 121, Sarasota — 123, Seminole – 143, Sumter — 112, St. Johns – 164, St. Lucie – 132, and Volusia — 232.
Statewide, new cases increased by 10,434 new cases. While still high, it was down from Monday’s increase of 11,015. The overall new cases total is 1,223,015 on Tuesday.
Florida had 76 deaths reported, including residents. The total deaths reported from COIVD are 21,052, comprised of 20,754 residents and 298 non-residents.
Statewide, there were 117,301 tests processed with 107,300 negative results. The new cases and tests produced a positivity rate of 8.76%
The state report shows 60,471 hospitalizations. AHCA showed 5,633 current cases of COVID hospitalizations on Tuesday. AHCA reported an ICU bed census of 4,994 with 1,154 beds available.
The new vaccine report shows 4,806 vaccines being given on Tuesday. No vaccines were reported in Highlands County on Tuesday’s documents.
The United States saw numbers below 200,000 for the second straight day, as the COVID Tracking Project reported 178,191 new cases in its Monday evening update. Deaths were well below the seven-day average, with 1,485 new deaths reported.
Current hospitalizations are at an all-time high with 115,351.
Case numbers in California were better, with the California Department of Public Health reporting 32,659 new cases on Tuesday, but there were also 247 new deaths. California’s average rate of 112 cases per 100,000 residents per day over the past week is the second-highest in the country, trailing only Tennessee, which is seeing 139 cases per 100,000 residents.
Other states with poor numbers are Oklahoma (86 cases per 100,000 residents), Arizona (83), Rhode Island (83) and Indiana (81). An additional nine states are seeing more than 70 new cases per day. Florida is below the national average with 53 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.
Tennessee reported 9,891 new cases on Tuesday, which is a bit below last Wednesday’s record 11,410.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 18.13 million cases and had 320,864 deaths.
On the global scene, there have been 77.76 new cases and 1.71 million deaths.