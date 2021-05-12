Highlands County crossed over the 8,600 line for new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Having said that, the new cases have been very low so far this week with just seven new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday when the Florida Department of Health released its daily report.
The total cases totaled 8,607 on Tuesday. The seven cases were all from residents. Of the 8,607 cases, 8,510 have been from residents and the other 97 cases have been through non-residents who became infected.
With no new deaths, the county deaths remain at 357.
Testing remained low with 201 processed with 195 negative results. The positivity was a remarkable 2.99%. That is a desirable positivity rate and it has not been seen in quite some time.
Hospitalizations have reached 663. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed there were 26 patients being treated for COVID on Tuesday afternoon. The state had 2,750 admissions at the same time per AHCA.
The daily median age rose a bit to 54. The overall median age remained at 50.
Long-term care facilities have seen 706 cases in the county. FDOH shows 96 deaths from either staff or residents at long-term care facilities.
Florida has seen 2,275,365 COVID cases in total. That’s after an increase of 3,263 new cases of COVID from Monday. That was almost a thousand new case increase from the day before.
The cases are divided by 2,232,820 residents and 42,545 non-residents.
The state had 49 deaths overnight including one non-resident. Florida deaths have risen to 36,547. The deaths have been from 35,831 residents and 716 non-residents.
There were 65,570 tests processed with 62,289 negative results. The testing led to a 5% positivity rate. That is the target positivity rate for the World Health Organization says would be held for two weeks before opening up.
Numbers in the United States continued to show improvement. With not all states reporting numbers on weekends, Monday’s numbers can be artificially high, but the U.S. saw an average of just 29,601 new cases for the three-day period of Saturday through Monday. The seven-day average of new cases is now 37,427, which is a 15% decrease from the previous week.
The nation set another pandemic low in average positivity rate, which dropped below 3% to 2.95%, which is a 13% decrease from a week ago.
New deaths averaged 436 over the past three days, which lowers the seven-day average to 653, which is the lowest number seen since July 10.
Hospitalizations and ICU cases also showed declines of 9% and 7% respectively and the seven-day average for hospitalizations is 33,601. On Jan. 12 it was 131,127.
The country has averaged 2.12 million vaccines per day over the past seven days and 263 million vaccines have been given, so that 46.2% of the population has received at least one dose. With 12- to 15-year-olds now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, there could be a slight increase in the vaccine numbers shortly.
According to the Johns Hopkins University for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 32.76 million cases and 582,635 deaths.
Globally, there have been 159.1 million cases and 3.31 million deaths.