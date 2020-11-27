SEBRING — The COVID-19 situation in Highlands County did significantly better on Wednesday than it did on Tuesday. Both the new case totals and the positivity rate decreased. However, as those who watch the numbers know, they can yo-yo daily.
On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reports show infections rose by 54 people, including non-residents. The non-residents increased by three positive tests. The county’s total coronavirus now stands at 3,652. The new cases and tests produced a daily positivity rate of 7.42% down from the previous day of 17.52%.
There were no new deaths and the total remains at 143. According to the FDOH Dashboard there have been 375 people hospitalized. The Agency for Health Care Administration shows 61 people hospitalized as of 2:44 p.m. on Wednesday.
The state had a jump in cases from Tuesday. There was an increase of 9,376 new cases, up from Tuesday’s 8,555. The new cases brings Florida’s new caseload to 961,676. In addition, there were 99 deaths including non residents, bringing the total deaths to 18,482.
The new cases and the 115,065 tests processed produced a positivity rate of 7.08%.
Of all 67 counties in Florida, only one had no new cases — Dixie County. Others had triple or quadruple digit increases. They are: Brevard – 172, Broward – 794, Collier – 151, Dade – 2,085, Duval — 504, Escambia – 107, Hillsborough – 321, Lee – 259, Leon – 133, Manatee – 142, Okaloosa – 102, Orange – 444, Osceola – 114, Palm Beach – 442, Pasco – 148, Pinellas – 332, Polk — 138, Rosa – 101, Sarasota – 156 and St. Johns – 100.
The numbers continue to be ugly throughout much of the United States, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing 165,282 new cases. That raises the total number of cases to 12.66 million.
The CDC reported 1,989 new deaths for the day, bringing the total to 260,869.
The hardest hit state continues to be California, which set another all-time record with Wednesday’s report by the California Department of Public Health showing 18,350 new cases. The state also saw 106 new deaths.
Illinois reported 11,378 new cases and 155 deaths, while Ohio reported its highest-ever death toll of 156 for the day and its 10,835 new cases are the second-highest the state has seen.
The numbers were better for Michigan, which saw 4,273 new cases and 73 deaths.
There have now been 60.15 million cases throughout the world, with 1.41 million deaths.
Free COVID-19 testing in Highlands County will be available Wednesdays, Nov. 2, 9 and 16, from 8-9 a.m. for drive-thru service and 8-10 a.m. for express service with reservation. The test site is near the Sears building at Lakeshore Mall. Call 863-386-5690 to reserve a test slot. No prescription is required for testing.
If you are sick or feel you may have been exposed to the virus, please call your primary care physician or our local health department to be tested as soon as possible.
If you want to know about test results, please call the health department at 863-386-6040.