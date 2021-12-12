After seeing weeks of declining COVID-19 numbers, the state saw a jump in the other direction, with Friday’s weekly update provided by the Florida Department of Health. The rise in cases isn’t totally unexpected due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The state reported 13,530 new cases for the week, which is the first time in seven weeks with Florida reporting more than 13,000 cases. The state’s positivity rate also increased slightly to 2.6%, the first time in six weeks the rate was that high. The age group with the highest positivity rate for the week was the 5 to 11 age group with a positivity rate of 3.5%, while the 12 to 19 and 20 to 29 age groups each had a 3.2% positivity rate. Other age groups were 2.8% or less.
There were 325 more deaths than were reported a week ago. The state has now seen 3.71 million cases and had 62,026 deaths.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing Florida with 1,393 hospitalized for COVID as of Saturday afternoon, which is an increase of 81 from last week. There were 245 COVID patients in ICU, which is a decrease of 22 from a week ago.
There were 528,287 people vaccinated during the week, which is down roughly 57,500 from last week, but is still the second-highest number of people vaccinated in the last 10 weeks. Of the vaccines given, 333,086 were booster shots, with 104,995 people receiving their first dose and 90,206 receiving their second COVID shot.
Highlands County reported 61 new COVID-19 cases after having 32 the previous week. The county’s positivity rate climbed to 3.7% after being at 2.3% a week ago.
The New York Times is showing the county with two COVID deaths during the week and Highlands County has now had 562 deaths and 16,159 cases.
There were 388 vaccinations given in the county the past week and there have now been 60,504 people vaccinated in the county, which is 60% of those eligible.
The rest of the Heartland fared a little better than Highlands County, with DeSoto, Hardee and Glades counties all reporting seven or fewer new cases, while Okeechobee County reported 18 new cases for the week.
Daily cases in the United States have jumped more than 20,000 in the past week, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the U.S. with a seven-day average of 117,723 new cases. That number has stayed consistent over the past four days.
Deaths have remained pretty consistent over the last seven days and the seven-day average is 1,089.
The U.S. has seen a total of 49.6 million cases and had 791,693 deaths.
Vaccinations jumped up significantly, with Bloomberg showing the U.S. giving 2.42 million doses per day over the past week, which is more than double the previous week. In all, a total of 481 million doses have been given in the country.
Globally, 8.38 billion doses have been given and the daily average was 39.7 million doses over the past seven days, which is a slight increase from the previous week.
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine is showing 269.6 million cases worldwide, with a total of 5.3 million deaths.