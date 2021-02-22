COVID-19 numbers were down across the board, with the release of Sunday’s virus report by the Florida Department of Health.
Highlands County saw just 14 new cases out of 284 processed tests, which resulted in a positivity rate of 4.93%, the second lowest figure seen in two weeks and the lowest since the 4.84% on Feb. 11.
None of the new cases were in the 14 and younger age group, where Highlands County has had 7% of its total cases come from.
The county has seen 182 cases the past seven days for an average of 26 new daily cases.
There was one new death, which brings the death toll to 298.
Hospitalizations remained at 558 according to the FDOH, although the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration showed 37 people hospitalized Sunday afternoon with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is three more than were hospitalized Saturday.
After seeing double-digit increases for the previous six days, DeSoto County had better numbers with just six new cases and a positivity rate of 6.98%, the lowest seen since Feb. 10. One of the new cases was in the 5 to 14 age group and 10% of the county’s total 3,675 cases have been seen in those 14 and younger.
Hardee County saw just one new case and has now seen a total of 2,757. Hardee County has the highest percentage of children 14 and younger in the Heartland, with 12% of the county’s cases being in those 14 and younger.
Okeechobee County had an increase of nine cases and broke 3,500 total cases, as they’ve now had 3,508. The county has seen the 14 and younger age group make-up 11% of its cases.
The state saw an increase of 5,065 cases, which consisted of 4,935 residents and 130 non-residents. Florida has now seen 1,868,772 cases total, with 1,834,708 residents and 34,064 non-resident cases.
Of the state’s new cases, 599 were in the 14 and younger age group. With a total of 147,298 cases, the 14 and younger age group has made up 8% of the state’s virus cases and has had five of the state’s deaths.
Florida saw 95 more deaths and has now had a total of 30,434. There have been 29,906 resident deaths and 528 non-resident deaths.
Testing was also down for the day, so despite the low number of new cases, the state did see a small uptick in its positivity rate, which climbed to 6.32%.
FDOH reports the state gave a total of 18,323 vaccines for the day and has now given 4,082,872 vaccines to 2,693,953 people.
Testing across the United States took a big step backwards, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Saturday evening report. There were 1,274,526 tests processed, which is a decrease of more than 600,000 from the previous day and testing as a whole is down 16% from the previous week.
There were 71,951 new cases reported and 2,074 new deaths.
Early numbers from Sunday were better, with California reporting 6,760 new cases and 280 deaths, while Arizona saw 1,804 new cases and deaths were down to 25.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 28.1 million cases and had 498,384 deaths.
Globally, there have been 111.2 million cases and 2.46 million deaths.