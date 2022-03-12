COVID-19 numbers inched downward a bit more last week, with the Florida Department of Health’s Friday night update showing the state with 10,288 new cases for the seven-day period of March 4-10. The state’s positivity rate fell to 2.4%. Florida has now seen a total of 5.82 million COVID-19 cases.
Highlands County also saw a decline in its numbers, with FDOH reporting 51 new cases and a 3.4% positivity rate for the week. The county was just a shade over the state average in terms of new cases per 100,000 population, with Highlands showing 48.5 cases compared to the state average of 46.8.
Vaccinations remained on the low side, with the state showing 30,350 given during the past week, which is down slightly from last week’s 38,013. Of vaccines given, 12,841 were boosters, with 8,398 people receiving their first shot. The state has now vaccinated a total of 15,430,167, which is 74% of those eligible.
In the county, there were 38 people vaccinated, which raises the overall total to 63,497, or 63% of those eligible.
Florida has now seen a total of 71,860 COVID deaths, which is an increase of 863 from a week ago.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 651 COVID-19 deaths, which is an increase of eight over the past week. Highlands County has had 81 deaths classified as COVID deaths over the past two months.
There were 1,699 hospitalized with COVID in the state on Saturday, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is a decrease of nearly 600 from a week ago. ICU cases fell from 346 a week ago to 243.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing the United States with a seven-day average of 35,652 cases, which is the lowest number seen in the country since July 18, 2021. The U.S. has seen a total of 79.2 million cases.
The CDC is showing the seven-day average of deaths at 1,197, which is less than half of the numbers seen a month ago and the lowest since Dec. 29, 2021. There have been a total of 963,287 deaths in the United States.
Bloomberg is reporting the U.S. as having given an average of 96,636 vaccines per day over the last seven days and a total of 556 million doses. Vaccination numbers have been declining steadily over the past few months, with the U.S. averaging 269,000 vaccines per day a month ago and 1.29 million per day two months ago.
Globally, there were an average of 21.2 million doses per day given over the past seven days, which is a significant decrease from last week, with the war in Ukraine playing a part in the lower numbers.
The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University is reporting there have been 455.5 million cases and 6.03 million deaths globally.