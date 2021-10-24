It was more good news on the COVID-19 front for Florida residents, as the state saw a total of 15,314 new cases, making it eight straight weeks of declining numbers, according to Friday’s weekly report by the Florida Department of Health. The last time the state saw fewer new cases per day was the end of June.
The state’s positivity rate of 3.4% was another drop and the third straight week the state has been under the 5% the World Health Organization recommends before a complete re-opening of things.
Hospitalizations have also followed suit, as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing the state with 2,427 hospitalized Saturday afternoon, which is a decrease from the 3,073 hospitalized a week ago. ICU cases also dropped, as there were 596 on Saturday, a decrease of 230 from last week.
Florida is still seeing a high number of deaths, with 944 reported in the seven-day period between Oct. 15-21. Of those, 106 occurred during the week, with the remaining deaths having taken place earlier, but were just classified as COVID deaths during the week. Florida has now seen a total of 58,803 deaths and 3.635 million cases.
Highlands County saw 76 new cases for the week, which raises the overall total to 15,882. The county’s positivity rate also saw another dip, dropping down to 5.1% after being at 6.8% a week ago.
There were 164 people vaccinated in the county, which is roughly the same as last week, and a total of 58,765 people in the county have been vaccinated, which is still 63% of those eligible to receive the vaccine.
While FDOH no longer reports deaths by individual counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are showing Highlands County with fewer than 10 deaths over the last seven days. The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 537 deaths, which is 10 more than the 527 shown a week ago.
DeSoto County had an increase of 31 cases, which is a difference of one from last week, while Glades County had just three new cases after having 17 the previous week. Hardee County saw a decrease of 12, with 21 new cases for the week, and Okeechobee County also had 21 new cases for the week after seeing 32 the previous week.
The CDC shows the seven-day average in the United States is 71,550, the lowest number seen since late July. The county has now seen a total of 45.2 million cases.
The seven-day average for deaths in the country is 1,257, which is roughly the same as a week ago. A total of 731,931 COVID deaths have occurred in the United States.
According to Bloomberg, the U.S. has now administered 412 million vaccine doses and is averaging 906,572 doses given per day. These also include booster shots for those who fit the criteria.
Globally, there have been 6.83 billion doses given across 184 countries, which represents enough doses to fully vaccinate 44.5% of the world’s population. The seven-day average for vaccines given is 29 million doses per day.
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine is reporting there have been 243.2 million cases worldwide, with a total of 4.94 million deaths.