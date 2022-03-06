COVID-19 numbers continued their drop in Florida and throughout the United States, as the Florida Department of Health’s Friday night update showed the state with 14,148 new cases for the seven-day period of Feb. 25-March 3.
Highlands County saw its numbers dip below 100 for the week, reporting 89 new cases and a positivity rate of 4.9%, both the best numbers the county has seen since December. The county has seen a total of 23,888 cases.
Vaccinations continued to remain low in the county, with just 39 people vaccinated during the week, bringing the total to 63,449.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 643 COVID-19 deaths, which is an increase of 11 from a week ago. The county has remained sixth worst in Florida in terms of deaths per 100,000 population for the last month.
Florida has now seen seven straight weeks of declining numbers and has seen a total of 5.81 million cases. But deaths remain another story, as the state total of 70,997 is 1,207 more than were reported last week.
Of the 70,997 deaths seen in the state, 53,444 have been in seniors age 65 and over. That age group has the highest mortality rate at 7.1%. The 60 to 64 age group has seen 5,746 deaths and has a mortality rate of 1.8%, while the 50 to 59 age group has seen 6,993 deaths with a mortality rate of .9%.
There have been 42 deaths in those under the age of 16, with 481 deaths in those between 16 and 29.
There have been 39,720 deaths in men and 31,273 deaths in women, even though there have been nearly 500,000 more cases in women. Four of the deaths are classified as unknown gender.
The state administered 38,013 vaccines over the seven days, with 15,427 of those booster shots. There were 10,460 first shots given during the week.
While FDOH is showing that 74% of those eligible have been vaccinated in the state, the New York Times is reporting 66% of those in the state as being fully vaccinated. Counties range from Miami-Dade at 84% to Holmes County and its 29% fully vaccinated rate. Highlands County is a bit below the state average at 52%.
The 23 worst counties in Florida terms of deaths per 100,000 all have fully vaccinated rates lower than the state average. The only three counties in the state to show fewer than 200 deaths per 100,000 residents – Monroe, Orange and St. Johns – all have vaccination rates better than the state average.
There were 2,277 hospitalized with COVID in the state on Saturday, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, while there were 346 in ICU beds, both significant drops from a week ago.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing the United States with a seven-day average of less than 50,000 for the first time since July 2021 with a total of 49,888, which also includes a data dump of over 20,000 cases on March 1.
The CDC is showing the seven-day average of deaths at 1,413, which is the lowest number seen since January. There have been a total of 79.03 million cases and 953,569 deaths in the United States, according to CDC.
Bloomberg is reporting the U.S. as having given an average of 170,604 vaccines per day over the last seven days, which is 60,000 fewer per day than last week. The U.S. has given a total of 554 million doses.
Globally, there were an average of 35.8 million doses per day given over the past seven days, an increase from last week, and there have been 10.8 billion doses given in total in 184 different countries.
The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University is reporting there have been 444 million cases and 5.99 million deaths globally.