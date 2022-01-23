County COVID numbers were slightly better for the week of Jan. 14-20, according to Friday night’s COVID-19 update from the Florida Department of Health. Highlands County saw 1,294 new cases in the seven days, an average of 185 new cases per day. Still, that’s down from the 217 new cases per day from the previous week.
The state saw its first decrease in eight weeks, as there were 289,204 new COVID cases counted in Florida. That comes right on the heels of an all-time weekly high of 430,095 cases the previous week.
Highlands County’s positivity rate was 30.8% for the second straight week, which is a bit higher than the state average of 26.8%. The county’s 1,231 new cases per 100,000 populations is a bit below the state average of 1,316.
There were 212 people vaccinated in the county for the week, which raises the overall total to 62,786, or 62% of the eligible population. The state has seen 73% of those eligible receive the vaccine.
While the state no longer releases deaths at the county level, the New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 574 deaths, which is an increase of two from a week ago.
The highest positivity rates in the state were seen in the 5-19 age groups, with the 5 to 11 age group showing a 33.2% positivity rate and the 12 to 19 age group was at 32.8%. No other age group had a positivity rate higher than 28.2%.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is showing Florida with 11,363 hospitalized with COVID on Saturday, which is consistent with numbers seen during the last week. There are 1,620 ICU patients.
FDOH is showing the state with a total of 5,280,903 million cases and a total of 63,763 deaths.
Numbers in the United States have shown a slight decline over the past 10 days, with the country’s seven-day average of 726,870 new cases per day the lowest since Jan. 9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 134,000 fewer new cases reported on Thursday than were reported on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Deaths show no sign of slowing down, in part due to the reporting lag – the amount of time it takes a death to be classified as a COVID-19 death – and the seven-day average is 1,843.
The CDC is showing the U.S. with a total of 69.43 million cases and 858,909 deaths.
According to Bloomberg, the U.S. averaged 271,981 vaccines per day over the last week and has given a total of 533 million doses.
Throughout the world, the seven-day average of vaccines was roughly 36.4 million doses per day and 9.9 billion doses have been given throughout 184 different countries.
The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University is reporting there have been 347.88 million cases and 5.59 million deaths globally.