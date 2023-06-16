An intensive investigation into mail theft and fraud, started in July 2022, led detectives to the door of Mark Marlin Moree, 33, and Ashley Christine Schneck, 35, both of 104 Voss Court in Sebring. The couple were originally arrested in October 2022.
Detectives from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office have recently wrapped up the investigation that started with a complaint of stolen mail. HCSO said hundreds of victims, some elderly and at least 19 deceased persons, were targets of Moree and Schneck.
Both suspects face hundreds of felony charges including uttering forged instruments, grand theft, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, criminal use of a personal ID and ID information, fraud, petit theft, making counterfeit IDs, scheming to defraud, using an ID of an elderly person without consent, making or possessing instruments for forging bills, and child neglect of the couple’s children. Moree will also be charged with possession of narcotics without a prescription and drug equipment.
According to the HCSO arrest reports, a search warrant gave detectives access to the Voss Court home on Oct. 27, 2022 where the couple lived with their two children. The children would be removed from the home by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
Upon entering the home, 278 “parcels” of mail was found throughout the home that did not belong to either suspect. More than 200 victims were identified and 469 credit and/or debit cards were found at that time. Stolen checks were allegedly used to create bank accounts and investment accounts and blank check paper with watermarks was located. Equipment hooked into Moree’s computer had the ability to alter IDs.
As the investigation continued, more victims were revealed.
HCSO said this type of investigation is one of the most time and labor intensive because of all the victims and paper work to research.
HCSO stated the couple’s 1-year-old was found in a bedroom with narcotics within his reach.
Schenck has cases filed in the Highlands County Courts besides the dozens of charges for this investigation. She was adjudicated guilty of petit theft in October 2018. In March 2018, Schenck was arrested for grand theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and marijuana possession and subsequently adjudicated guilty.
Moree was also adjudicated guilty in 2019 for grand theft.