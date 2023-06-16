An intensive investigation into mail theft and fraud, started in July 2022, led detectives to the door of Mark Marlin Moree, 33, and Ashley Christine Schneck, 35, both of 104 Voss Court in Sebring. The couple were originally arrested in October 2022.

Detectives from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office have recently wrapped up the investigation that started with a complaint of stolen mail. HCSO said hundreds of victims, some elderly and at least 19 deceased persons, were targets of Moree and Schneck.

Recommended for you