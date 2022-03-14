SEBRING – James William Taylor, 57, and his spouse, Allison Marie Taylor, 42, of Avon Park were arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Thursday evening for domestic violence. James is facing misdemeanor battery charge. Allison is facing misdemeanor battery and felony kidnapping of an adult.
According to the HCSO report, deputies were called to the married couple’s home regarding a domestic disturbance. Allison told deputies they were in a verbal argument and “struck” her phone out of her hands and pushed her when she attempted to leave a bedroom. The deputy noted no injuries on the scene.
In James’ report, he told deputies while they were in the bedroom, they argued. He stated Allison shut the door and pushed him. James also said she stood in front of the door and refused to let him leave. Allegedly Allison took his vehicle keys so he could not get in the car.
James Taylor is a correspondent with the Highlands News-Sun.