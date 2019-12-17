AVON PARK — A couple seen leaving McDonald’s in Avon Park in another person’s car got arrested at a gas station across town.
Samantha Brea Dawn Ash, 19, of Matanzas Drive in Sebring, and J.W. Steven Hicks, 37, listed as homeless, have been charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, vehicle theft and petit theft. Hicks was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug equipment.
She is being held in Highlands County Jail in lieu of $2,750 bond. He is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond.
Arrest reports state that at or before 4:57 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, a witness saw Ash grab the victim’s car keys off a table in the McDonald’s restaurant at 339 U.S. 27 South in Avon Park.
Another witness and store video surveillance cameras then saw her open the driver’s door and enter the car while Hicks opened the passenger door and got in.
Ash then, allegedly, drove the car out of the parking lot. It was parked at a pump with $2.46 of gas already pumped into the tank, paid for with cash from the car’s center console.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies later found the couple and the car at the Chevron gas station at 412 Memorial Drive. A “show up” with the victim identified Ash as the one who took the vehicle, reports said.
She did not give a statement, reports said. Hicks did give statements that were redacted from reports under exemptions to the Florida public records law regarding statements that may be construed as a confession.
Deputies searched him, reports said, and found a Ziploc-style bag containing 0.3 grams of a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
In a faded light-blue bag, hanging from the front button inside his pants, deputies found a dark-colored scale, reports said.