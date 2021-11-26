SEBRING — A man and woman charged in the October 2020 beating death of 88-year-old James Little pleaded guilty at their arraignment Monday, but each found themselves momentarily without lawyers.
Britney Lee Andrus, 24, and Tyler Ethen Best, 20, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder during the commission of a burglary, burglary with battery, and grand theft auto in connection with the attack that killed the elderly citizen in his home. Each faces life in prison.
They were arrested in Highlands County on Oct. 25, a year after the crime.
Andrus’ first defense lawyer asked to be removed shortly after her arrest. The court then appointed a defense attorney from the public defender’s office, but they asked to be removed on Nov. 15. The court then appointed the Office of Criminal and Civil Regional Counsel to represent Andrus that same day. Then, on Monday, Derek Christian, a defense lawyer with the Civil Regional Counsel, said his office also had a conflict and withdrew. The court will appoint another lawyer to represent Andrus.
The court appointed a public defender to represent Best on Oct. 25, but that office withdrew two days later, on Oct. 27, again citing conflict. On Nov. 15, the court appointed the Civil Regional Counsel to represent Best, but Christian withdrew on Nov. 16, citing conflict with a defendant charged with drug possession.
The court then appointed local defense attorney Peter Brewer to represent Best on Monday, but Andrus will get a new defense attorney soon.
“We just got appointed,” Brewer told the Highlands News-Sun. “I have to get the discovery and associated reports and review them, as well as speak to the client.”
The seeming shuffling of lawyers is common. Lawyers have to ensure clients in one case are not in conflict through family, friendship or community to other clients they represent. Lawyers can’t represent opposing parties in the same litigation, for instance.
“That’s why they have this process,” Brewer said. “Each codefendant gets a different lawyer to avoid potential conflict.”
It took months of interviews, evidence collection and laboratory analysis by forensic experts to build a case against Andrus and Best, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“The analysis of biological evidence can take several months,” a Sheriff’s Office report said. “Once detectives had all the evidence in hand, the arrest warrants were obtained.”
Detectives say the pair beat Little in his bedroom; blood evidence showed the elderly man walked or ran from his attackers but could not escape. They then ransacked Little’s home and stole jewelry, a clock, a safe, and his automobile.
Andrus reported Little’s injury to emergency dispatchers five hours after he had been attacked, investigators say. Little died from his wounds five days later.
Investigators say the two planned to sell Little’s property and car and use the money to get to Michigan.
The couple face heavy prison time if convicted. Second degree murder alone carries a life sentence in Florida, as does battery during a burglary.
Both suspects have a criminal history. Andrus served nine months in jail after pleading down an arson charge to criminal mischief. She was arrested briefly in October 2020 after she set fire to a bed in a bedroom while parents and three children were in adjacent rooms. The adults removed the children and called the fire department.
Best had a unique technique when it came to stealing cars, investigators said. In July and August 2020, Best advertised his availability for dates on a gay social media platform. Men who agreed to connect with Best would pick him up in their vehicles.
After a time, they would drive to a motel to procure a room. Best drove off with one vehicle as the victim was in a motel lobby registering the two. He stole another man’s vehicle after the two were in a motel room. He apparently grabbed the keys when the other man wasn’t looking and drove off. Best also was arrested for car theft after taking cars belonging to relatives and friends without permission, court records show.
Andrus and Best have their next pre-trial hearing on Jan. 19.