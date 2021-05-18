Editor’s note: Sebring residents Mike and Gloria Peters spent 20 years living on a sailboat and traveling in the Caribbean. They recently recounted the story of their travels to this correspondent. This is the first of three articles.
In 1996, Mike and Gloria Peters were living in the town of Golfview in west Palm Beach County, Florida. The Palm Beach International Airport wanted to buy the town which bordered the northwest corner of the airport, and officials made the Peters an offer.
Since 1994, Mike and Gloria had dreamed of buying a sailboat and traveling to destinations in the Caribbean. They wanted to enjoy the pristine beauty, lush greenery, clear blue waters, underwater attractions, and solitude of the sea’s islands, reefs, coves, and bays. They also wanted to learn about the indigenous people who still live in the more remote areas. This seemed to be an opportune moment to fulfill their dream.
They were 52 years old and in good health. Mike was the manager of an auto dealership; Gloria was the manager of a bank (today, she is chair of the Highlands Art League board). Their two sons and their daughter were grown, married and raising their own families. So why wait until they were retired to enjoy the greatest adventure of their lives?
“I had my heart set on traveling to the San Blas Islands off the coast of Panama,” Gloria said. “I had recently read a fascinating article about the Kuna Indians, indigenous people who have inhabited these beautiful islands for centuries. I was intrigued by the prospect of meeting them and learning about their culture.”
Boating had long been the Peters’ avocation. They owned a 30-foot power boat, one of many they had owned since 1971, and loved to travel to the Bahamas to swim, fish and snorkel.
“Gloria suggested I retire first and search for a blue water sailboat that could meet our need for permanent living space and also could handle any rough seas. I did a lot of research. In Annapolis, Maryland, I found Windfree, a BABA 40-cutter rigged sloop with a diesel engine,” Mike said
The boat needed some repairs. “I had to have some engine work done, some new batteries installed, and the leaking steel fuel tank replaced with an aluminum one. Then I hired a captain to help me take Windfree to West Palm Beach. There, more work had to be done. When everything was ready, Gloria retired and we moved in,” Mike explained.
The Peters decided to give Windfree a good shakedown to make sure the boat could handle the extensive travels they had planned, so they sailed to the Bahamas and stayed for a year. They returned with a list of items they knew they needed to make it a better sailboat for cruising and for permanent living. Mike recalled the list.
“The boat’s manual called for a 45-pound anchor, but we decided to use a 60-pound anchor, attached to 300 feet of 3/8-inch chain. We wanted to be sure that the boat wouldn’t drag in a storm. If faced with more severe weather, like a hurricane, we had a second (45-pound) anchor which we could line up behind the first anchor, separating the two by about 25 feet of chain. The added weight would assure that the first anchor and chain would stay securely in place.
“We bought two GPS systems to accompany our maps, paper charts, and compasses. Much later, we would add a chart plotter.
“We purchased a single side band radio and later had a program installed that enabled us to get digital reports from NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), including the location of fronts and the strength of winds. We pulled up those reports twice a day.
“The radio also enabled us to communicate with other boats or ‘cruisers,’ as they were called. We made friends with the owners of several boats and even arranged meet-ups at some destinations.
“We installed a 6.5-kilowatt Northern Lights generator on the boat. We used it to run a large water maker that could make 20 gallons of water/hour. It operated by reverse osmosis, filtering salt and bacteria out of the sea water.
“The generator also kept the big holding plates on the back wall and the front wall of the freezer cold enough that the freezer could produce ice. We also put a holding plate on the refrigerator to keep those items cold.
“We made sure we would always have a three-month supply of provisions on board, so that we wouldn’t have to stop at ports so often to replenish our supplies.”
“In case of emergencies, we got a six-man life raft and a 10-foot tender with a 15-horsepower outboard engine.”
In late May 1998, the Peters set sail on the more than 2,000 mile journey from Florida to the San Blas Islands off the coast of Panama. On the way, they would stop for days, weeks or months at destinations off the coast of Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Colombia.
But the first step was getting from Florida’s Dry Tortugas to Mexico’s Isla Mujeres, a small island where the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean meet. This would be a round-the-clock, 300-mile, non-stop passage in open waters.
Because Windfree was a heavy, deep draft sailing vessel, the Peters could travel only 6-7 knots/hour. They were also traveling against the Gulf Stream current. So they took turns navigating the boat in four- to six-hour shifts. The trip took three days, but they arrived without incident.
Highlights of the Peters’ adventures in the Caribbean are the subject of the next article.