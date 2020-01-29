SEBRING — A couple that has sought to have a motion by a mortgage company thrown out got a “no” from the Second District Court of Appeal.
It means a motion against Dean and Marcia Podstupka is still in effect, according to the Jan. 16 court decision, the latest in a three-year battle the couple has had with their mortgage company.
Last October, the couple named a third circuit judge in their civil action — Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada — after Oct. 2, 2019, when he denied their objection to his latest ruling on the case.
According to their motion, filed Oct. 4, 2019, he and other judges in the case “conspired” with plaintiff to attempt to deprive them of their home, given their contention that a “final disposition on Sept. 17, 2017, had allegedly dismissed the bank’s case against them on the grounds that TD Bank failed to subpoena the couple in its original civil action in a timely manner.”
The couple contends that everything that has taken place since then — now three years worth of court actions — is a “zombie action,” reawakened by judges in the case, and not valid given the disposition issued in September 2017.
No further briefs have been filed in the case, yet, since the Jan. 16 decision, according to Highlands County Clerk of Courts records.