SEBRING — Sharon Skeeles and her boyfriend lost their Toyota Matrix and their RV, their only shelter, on Feb. 20 to a fire.
Since then, they’ve struggled to find a place. The woman who had let them park their RV at her home will let Skeeles stay there in a tent, but insists the boyfriend stay off property.
The boyfriend — “Tony” — lives in a van they’ve gotten since the fire, Skeeles said.
They both became homeless when evicted from their mobile home at a park on State Road 17. Prior to 2020, when her late husband got sick and died from a non-COVID illness, Skeeles was a wife, a cleaning business owner and had three homes.
Skeeles said she’d like to put her business degree and Master Gardener certification to work again.
Their RV was a chance to start rebuilding. When it caught fire, Highlands County Fire Rescue kept the fire to the driveway and immediate woods, but it leveled the RV and gutted Skeeles’ Toyota Matrix.
In addition to no longer having, food, clothing, shelter or a way to wash up, Skeeles said they had to pay to have the burned-out vehicles hauled off, including $85 at the Tax Collector’s Office to get a copy of the title for the car, just so the junkyard would take it.
To get food from food pantries, they still needed a car, and thankfully found the van, Skeeles said.
“It’s bad. People don’t think what would happen,” Skeeles said. “I didn’t think it would. I was completely stranded for a week and a half.”
She said helpers at one thrift store, after hearing her plight, let her fill up a shopping cart with whatever she needed. She said the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, family, friends and a GoFundMe.com account also provided funds.
When a “good Samaritan” filled up their tank for them, they learned of Hope Haven, transitional housing run by Leslie Behm.
Behm told the Highlands News-Sun that she rarely has open rooms, but hopes to have a unit open up for the couple sometime in the near future. She gave Skeeles a new tent, for now.
Rules for Hope Haven are that people do no alcohol or drugs, that they hold down a job and bring in no pets. Skeeles said the good Samaritan has offered to foster her three cats.
Behm gets constant calls from people needing a place, and said Hope Haven is only one organization trying to meet a tremendous need.
“We need more people willing to help,” Behm said.
Disaster assistance meets immediate needs, but for other local agencies to help, Skeeles said, they want documents she can’t access or, in the case of the fire, have lost.
Skeeles also said the 211 assistance hotline didn’t help her find any assistance.
“You’re falling through the cracks. Why doesn’t 211 tell you where you can go?” Skeeles asked. “A lot of people fall through these cracks.”
There are a lot of issues involved in the number of newly homeless people now finding themselves in dire straits, Behm said, with the cost of housing being a major factor.
“We’ll have more problems because of high rents,” Behm said.
Jane Breylinger, chair of Hands for the Homeless, also said there are not enough transitional housing programs in Highlands County, and also points to the increase in rent.
“Rent has gone up to the point where it’s made housing unaffordable,” Breylinger said.
What’s affordable? Not $1,500 rent per month, she said, especially when buying a house is cheaper, gas prices are high and people sometimes face 45-minute commutes to reach a job with good pay.
Skeeles said she has former neighbors and friends who have also ended up homeless because of these factors, but she’s not lost hope for herself or them.
“There’s some good people in the world,” Skeeles said.