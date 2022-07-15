A divided appeals court Wednesday overturned a decision that would have prevented a man’s family from receiving money from a state victims’ compensation fund after he was killed in a traffic crash. A panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 ruling, sided with Nancy Raik, whose husband, Brian, was killed in a crash in which another motorist was charged with vehicular homicide. Nancy Raik sought compensation under a law known as the Florida Crimes Compensation Act. But the state Bureau of Crimes Compensation, which is part of the attorney general’s office, denied the request. Wednesday’s majority ruling said the bureau interpreted the law to “exclude compensation for claims from the families of deceased victims of vehicular homicide, unless the perpetrator left the crime scene or intentionally caused the victim’s death.” The nearly 17-page majority ruling criticized that interpretation, which it said conflicted with the Legislature’s desire to provide compensation for crime victims. “The bureau’s reading of the statute contradicts the specific and express legislative intent to compensate crime victims, misreads the plain text of the statute and applicable definitions of crime, and results in the wrongful exclusion of victims and their families from compensation,” Judge Brad Thomas wrote in a ruling joined by Judge M. Kemmerly Thomas. “Thus, the bureau’s reading of the statute defeats the legislative purpose and rationale of the act.” But Judge Scott Makar, in an eight-page dissent, wrote that the compensation law only applies to first-degree felony charges of vehicular homicide and that the other driver in the Raik case was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide. A first-degree charge, for example, could involve a driver leaving the crime scene. “(Everyone) assuredly has sympathy and compassion for the victim and his family in this case; the vehicular homicide took his life and upended his family members’ lives irremediably,” Makar wrote. “It is a legislative matter, not a judicial one, however, whether to extend victim compensation beyond what the text of the statute permits; this case … may provide the impetus for doing so.” The rulings did not detail where the crash occurred or when.
Court backs compensation for crash victim’s family
