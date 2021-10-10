SEBRING — The upcoming trial of Zephen Xaver, the man who allegedly shot and killed five women in SunTrust bank in 2019, will present a challenge to the courts and jury pools of Highlands County.
During a pretrial status hearing on the five-victim death penalty case Thursday, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada told Xaver’s defense attorney, Jane Allie McNeill, and 10th Judicial Circuit prosecutor Paul Wallace, that COVID-19 restrictions could require him to summons as many as 500 potential jurors. From that group, prosecutors and defense attorneys must retain at least a dozen jurors and alternates. The Florida Legislature in March 2014 changed the law to require only a 10 juror-supermajority to issue a sentence of death. Other states require a unanimous declaration of 12 jurors.
At Thursday’s hearing, Estrada brought up the difficulty he faced putting together a jury to try Daryl Cason, charged with first degree murder, robbery with a firearm, and aggravated assault with a firearm in October 2016.
“I just want everyone to know, state, defense, I remember the case this summer, the difficulty of obtaining enough jurors in the Cason case,” he said.
Rebecca Raulerson, jury manager for the Highlands County Clerk of Courts Office, said the court sent out 150 summons for jury duty in Cason’s trial, but only 43 showed up. Potential jurors dropped out when they learned the trial would last up to two weeks. Several of the prospective jurors were single parents with no alternatives for after-school programs or child care. Most could not forego paychecks for two weeks while being on jury duty.
Estrada believes the phenomenon could happen again, with prospective jurors asking to be excused because they cannot afford to go without a paycheck and other hardships. Older potential jurors can be excused over COVID-19 worries.
A motion by Xaver’s defense team could either help in the choosing of jurors or slow the process of picking them. The motion asks the court and the clerk of the court to formally present each juror’s excusal in a hearing so both sides can state their positions as to whether the jurors should be excused. If dozens, or scores, of jurors are excused via a phone call or written notice in the days before jury duty, the clerk cannot simply make a note of it. Each excusal may have to be examined in a court hearing, if the motion is granted. Estrada will prepare a response to the motion.
Because it can hold so many prospective jurors, Estrada told McNeill and Wallace that he plans to open the historic, second-floor courtroom near his courtroom as a staging area. The historic chambers are always locked, except for tours or special events. While Xaver will be tried in Estrada’s felony Courtroom 2B nearby, the mass of jurors will await their turn for voir dire in the historic courtroom.
Jurors will be asked to report to the Highlands County Court House over two days; one batch on Monday of the trial week and the second batch on Wednesday of that week. Once the jury is set, the trial can begin, a process known as “pick and go.”
Prosecutor Wallace said in court several times Thursday that he wants Xaver’s trial to occur in May 2022, as scheduled.