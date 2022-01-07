SEBRING – When prosecutor Richard Castillo saw Marjorie Caswell’s name on the court docket for Tuesday morning, he saw a chance to fix an injustice.
Caswell, a Highlands County landfill employee, pleaded guilty in 2019 to three counts of forgery, three counts of official misconduct, one count of scheming to defraud, and petit theft – all but one of them felonies. In return, prosecutors withheld prosecution and gave the landfill scale operator three years’ probation, 50 hours of community service, and fines.
Now, two years later, Caswell was in court asking that her probation be ended early. She had paid all her fines and satisfied every other aspect of her probation, except for the length of her probation.
The 52-year-old former county employee didn’t know it, but Castillo had been trying to reach her lawyers for some time to tell them he wanted to make things right for a woman he believed prosecutors had mishandled. In fact, the state had dropped charges against William Sueppel – her codefendant in what at first appeared to be a fraud case.
The allegations are simple: Sueppel would drive his truck containing debris and trash on the scale and pay a dump fee based on the actual weight of the trash. Caswell would give Sueppel a computerized receipt showing that he’d paid, in one case, $63.45. But then she’d write out a second receipt for a higher amount, showing that Sueppel had paid $91.64 to dump his trash, according to actual figures taken from the arrest report. Sueppel would then charge his customers the higher, fictitious dump fee.
Unfortunately, Sueppel’s wife, Tammy, launched divorce proceedings against him and, because her husband had admitted the scheme to her, she alerted Caswell’s boss. Caswell was deposed in the divorce proceedings and freely admitted the procedure.
“That was by directive of my boss,” Caswell said under oath.
“We’ll see,” the attorney said.
According to Castillo, Caswell’s boss denied under oath that she had ever given her permission to provide a fictitious receipt.
After Caswell pleaded guilty, the state continued with its case against Sueppel, who faced four counts of forgery, four counts of uttering a forged instrument, one count of a scheme to defraud, and petit theft. But Sueppel’s lawyer, Mark Taylor, argued in a March 3 motion to dismiss Sueppel’s charges that there were no victims in the scheme. He argued that no one was defrauded because Sueppel always paid the fee to the landfill. He also argued that Sueppel’s customer – Murphy Painters – paid Sueppel what he asked without complaint. In fact, Taylor argued, the total of all overcharges came to $110.15 – the petit theft charge.
Estrada dropped all charges against Sueppel on April 13. But Caswell continued serving her probation.
Taylor deposed Caswell’s boss, Caswell and other landfill employees. As Castillo listened in or asked his own questions during the depositions, his faith in his case against Caswell began to wane.
“The more depositions and witnesses coming in, I began to question if I have a case,” Castillo told the Highlands News-Sun. “Ms. Caswell had made statements that hurt her, but had repeatedly said she had asked her boss who gave her permission, and it all came down to the boss.”
But for Caswell, who had pleaded guilty early in the case, who was close to completing her three years’ probation – it was too late. So, on Tuesday morning, when Caswell’s motion to reduce her probation was called, Castillo dropped the bombshell. Citing the tenet of Manifest Injustice – where an outcome in a case is plainly and obviously unjust – Castillo announced that he wanted to remedy Caswell’s outcome.
The legal wrangling is a bit complex, but because she had pleaded guilty in 2019, Estrada changed the court record to reflect misdemeanor charges, not felony charges, against Caswell. He also pronounced her free and clear of any court obligations. Estrada also thanked Michael Durham, a local defense attorney, and assistant Public Defender Rhonda Whittaker for donating their time guiding Caswell through Tuesday’s legal motions.
“I am so relieved; I always try to do the right thing,” Caswell told a reporter. “I am grateful Mr. Castillo did what he did.”
Estrada, who often refers to legal landmarks, quoted U.S. Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson when thanking Castillo: “The citizen’s safety lies in the prosecutor who tempers zeal with human kindness, who seeks truth and not victims …”