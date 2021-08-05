SEBRING — Daniel C. Merrell, in jail with no bond since April on charges of defrauding at least 11 homeowners in the Spring Lake area, asked a judge on Monday to give him a bond so he could be released pending trial.
Prosecutor Richard Castillo, citing Merrell’s multi-year history of defrauding homeowners and businesses in New York and Florida, convinced Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to rule against the motion and keep Merrell in jail.
“He is a danger to society,” Castillo said. “All he does is go out there and take money from people.”
Merrell, 55, was at one time the maintenance and project director at the Spring Lake International Golf Resort. It was while golfing with local residents that he made his play to repave homeowners’ driveways, investigators allege.
After obtaining a down payment, for instance, Merrell would not return to complete the work, said Highland County Sheriff’s Detective John Garrison, who ordered the arrest of Merrell in April after he interviewed multiple victims in Spring Lake.
“They’re pretty upset,” Garrison said at the time. “Most of them knew him and played golf with him. He made his pitch while playing golf.”
Castillo, in a conversation with the Highlands News-Sun on Tuesday, outlined Merrell’s history of fraud arrests, including prison time, dating back years.
“He doesn’t need to be out,” Castillo said. “He had a total of 10 felony counts that he was convicted of in Polk County. He had other convictions in New York, one of which was theft.”
After moving from New York state to Polk County, Merrell was arrested on a mix of 26 charges of fraud and contracting without a license, Polk County court records show.
He was sentenced to 17 months in prison and 12 years probation; and was released after time served.
After moving to Highlands County, he allegedly set about talking Sebring residents out of their money without providing goods or services he promised, Castillo said.
“He was placed on probation, comes down here in 2019, and continues on the same course of conduct,” Castillo said.
In January 2019, Highlands County prosecutors charged Merrell with three counts of contracting without a license during a state of emergency, and two counts of defrauding a person over the age of 65.
The indictments included two charges of grand theft over $10,000 and one charge of grand theft over $300. Merrell was arrested for the Spring Lake crimes on April 27, less than a month before he was set to plead guilty to the 2019 Highlands County fraud charges.
“Once he’s in jail in Highlands County for the Spring Lake crimes, we find out he passes the check at Alan Jay Ford in February,” Castillo said. “He took one of his wife’s checks without her knowledge and presented it to the dealership for a pickup truck. It bounced.”
The $37,217.21 went to the purchase of a 2018 Ford pickup truck from Alan Jay Automotive Network, which Merrell apparently drove away in. After the dealership called Merrell and told him about the bad check, he returned with another check for the same amount. That check also allegedly bounced, Castillo said.
“He has no business getting bond and release pending trial,” he said. “You let him out, it’s going to continue.”