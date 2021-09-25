SEBRING — A four-day court week saw Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, prosecutors and defense attorneys handle more than 600 cases.
The dockets included at least eight murder cases, including that of Steven Craig Sholtz.
Sholtz, 28, is charged with second degree murder with a firearm, attempted second degree murder, and possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon.
According to his arrest affidavit, Sholtz was on Lemon Avenue in Sebring, firing at a white Ford truck. His victim, Corey Love, was lying on the ground below the open tailgate of the pickup truck. Meanwhile, a second victim, Sylvester Sims, was in the front seat of a nearby vehicle with a single gunshot wound. Love later died at Highlands Regional Medical Center; Sims was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center where he was treated and later released.
On Wednesday, Sholtz’s lawyer, Yahance McCoy and prosecutors asked for more time to prepare. Estrada agreed, setting a new pre-trial conference for Oct. 20.
Witnesses deposed by the Sebring Police Department indicated that Sholtz was angry about arrests of a family member for dog fighting. Love and Sims also were charged in that case. Prosecutors believe Sholtz, who had gotten out of prison, fired the shots believing the two had testified against his family member.
Estrada moved a long-time case, that of Daryl Cason, to November. McCoy, who is also Cason’s lawyer, inherited the case recently. McCoy, who represents several of the other homicide defendants, and prosecutors asked for more time.
Prosecutors allege Cason and Frederick Leneal Washington shot Aaron Hankerson on Oct. 9, 2016. The attack occurred just before 2 a.m. as Hankerson and his girlfriend walked in the parking lot of Shooters bar in Sebring.
Cason, who was driving the car in which Washington was arrested after the crime, at first claimed to only be the driver and did not know Washington had shot someone.
He told police he heard shots as he walked toward the front door of the club. Due to COVID-19, attempts to raise a jury for Cason’s trial failed in June. Estrada plans to raise another jury to try Cason by the end of the year.
The case load from Sept. 20-23 was unusually heavy due to the approach of the end of the year. Estrada and attorneys are keen on clearing long-term cases from the docket.
The murder defendant cases of Jimmy Ford Jr., Johan Holder, Ortland Williams III, Geri Harvell, and Philetta Moransit, who is charged in the drowning death of her 5-year-old son, were continued until October and in some cases, November.
One case, that of Phillip Markland, has been on the docket seven years. Estrada hopes to sit a jury at the beginning of the year.
As requests for plea deals increase in the next few weeks, Estrada warned lawyers on both sides that there will be long days.
“Bring your lunches, dinner, breakfast, whatever,” Estrada said.