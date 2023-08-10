he local man arrested in Mississippi for the February murder of a Highway Park man has a history of violence, according to court records.
Gulfport Police last week arrested Shavartae Makel Deloach, 26, and charged him with first-degree murder, which is punishable by life in prison.
His victim, 57-year-old Arthur Scurry Jr., had at one time faced charges of lewd battery of a 16-year-old girl and a second charge of impregnating a 12-year-old girl – both in Highway Park. Prosecutors dropped the charges but convicted Scurry after he pleaded guilty to child abuse in July 2022; a judge sentenced him to a year in jail.
Victim has criminal history
Scurry spent much of his life in Florida state prison, including 15 years for sexual battery and 30 years for escape. According to Florida Department of Corrections records, Scurry also served time for burglary and robbery.
However, Deloach – who will be returned to Highlands County for trial – also has a history of gun violence and robbery. In fact, he has repeatedly pleaded guilty to such crimes.
November 2014: robbery
In November 2014, as another man held a gun to a victim’s head on Green Dragon Drive in Lake Placid, Deloach reached into the victim’s pockets. He and his accomplice punched the victim several times and demanded cash. The victim handed over $100 and later identified Deloach and his accomplice. Deloach pleaded no contest to robbery without a firearm and paid fines and court costs.
May 2016: alleged shooting of two
In May 2016, Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Deloach after he allegedly shot a woman and her son in their Lake Placid yard. The victims told police that Deloach demanded money, but they had none. As the son asked Deloach to leave them alone, Deloach allegedly shot them. They survived and pointed out Deloach from photographs. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Prosecutors dropped the attempted murder charges after he pleaded no contest to attempted robbery with a weapon.
March 2016: aggravated battery, gun possession
In March 2016, Deloach was convicted for aggravated battery and robbery. In that same case, he was also charged with armed burglary, firing into a house and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.
Prosecutors dropped those charges after he pleaded guilty to the battery and robbery charges.
He was given time served and court costs and fines.
July 2017: battery on police dog
In July 2017, Deloach was convicted of resisting an officer without violence, battery on a police service dog, possession of synthetic marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. According to police, he beat on the dog as it held his leg in its mouth. When hospital staff removed his socks, a baggy of white substance fell out.
He was convicted and sentenced to five years in Florida state prison.
Alleged assault in jail
Then, in September 2017, when he was in county jail, Deloach was allegedly among four inmates who entered another inmate’s cell and went through his belongings. The inmate saw them as he entered his cell. The four intruders – including Deloach – beat him repeatedly with their fists and legs, and a sock filled with solid items. Prosecutors dropped the charges, but a document from Bartow did not say why.